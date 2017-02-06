Free Press Journal
Haseena first look: Shraddha as 'The Queen of Mumbai' Dawood Ibrahim sister

Haseena first look: Shraddha as ‘The Queen of Mumbai’ Dawood Ibrahim sister

— By Mamta Sonar | Feb 06, 2017 10:53 am
Haseena

Bollywood bubbly girl Shraddha Kapoor is now leading as an angry lady of Mafia Dawood Ibrahim sister’s character in Haseena. The first look of Haseena was out today. Shraddha’s look is angry, fearless and bold, an avatar in which she has never been seen before.

The film is based on Haseena Parkar, the late sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. Shraddha role will show case the journey of Haseena from the age of 17 to 40 years. In a real life Haseena parkar, took charge of the crime world after the death of her husband Ismail Parkar  who was shot by gangster Arun Gawli in the year 1991. She also handled the business dealings of her brother Dawood Ibrahim in Mumbai. Haseena passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Also Read: Shraddha Kapoor nervous to shoot HASEENA with brother Siddhanth


Sharaddha Kapoor tweeted picture with caption, #Haseena

Hassena movies official page on twitter, tweet picture alongwith caption, The Queen Of Mumbai has arrived! Presenting the first look of #Haseena. @ShraddhaKapoor @SiddhanthKapoor @ApoorvaLakhia

Taran Adarsh tweeted picture with a caption, First look poster of #Haseena… Stars Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor… Directed by Apoorva Lakhia… 14 July 2017 release.

Haseena- The Queen of Mumbai is helmed by Apoorva Lakhia also stars Siddhant- brother of Shraddha as Dawood Ibrahim. The movie produced by Nahid Khan.

The movie release on 14th July, 2017.

