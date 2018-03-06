Has Anu Malik been made fun of in the new show called ‘The Remix’?

Amazon has brought to India the first-ever unscripted digital reality show with The Remix.

The Remix is a reality show which pairs DJs and singers to compete in the ultimate music spin-off challenge.

It is learnt that while shooting for the show, people on sets had gone ahead to make fun of the veteran singer Anu Malik.

Sources reveal that “Since the show is unscripted, a lot of spontaneous instances had taken place on sets. One of the fun elements were when people present on set use to make fun of the popular singer Anu Malik”.

Amit Trivedi who respects Anu Malik as a senior person in music industry never participated in such fun instances.

The Remix will launch as a 10 episode series starting March 9, 2018, with a new episode every week.

Celebrated singer, Sunidhi Chauhan; national award-winning music composer, Amit Trivedi, and king of the DJ console, Nucleya will be judging the show; while Karan Tacker who will be judging the show adding an element of humour as the host of this new reality series.

The Remix is a stage where experimentation and innovation reign supreme. The competition features fusions of multiple genres of music from trap mixed with Bhangra, to future bass mixed with East Asian sounds, from blues to Desi beats and much more. The contestants explore different themes like ambient sounds, retro remixes, live instrumentation, sounds of India, global beats and more in each episode. Every performance is enhanced with unique acts, choreography, and cutting-edge visual design, creating a never-seen-before musical