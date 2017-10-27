Harshvardhan’s Army ‘paltan’

Harshvardhan Rane, who is currently stationed in Ladakh for JP Dutta’s ‘Paltan’, is quite excited about portraying his character in the ambitious war drama. As part of his character prep, the actor will not just be interacting with army officers but will also be staying with them to get the basics right. This something out of his method acting book.

“Harshvardhan is very particular about his character and wants to leave no stone unturned to make it look real and relatable on screen. So, he will be interacting with the army officers learning more about their lifestyle, mannerisms, body language and diction which will help him for his character in the movie,” a source informs.