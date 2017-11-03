Harshvardhan Rane attends biker friend Sunny’s wedding in Ladakh!

Harshvardhan Rane is currently stationed in Ladakh for the extensive shooting schedule of veteran filmmaker J P Dutta’s ambitious war drama, PALTAN.

The handsome hunk recently attended the wedding of his friend Sunny, a local from Ladakh, from whom he rented out a bike for exploring the scenic location.

Harshvardhan, who shares a good rapport with his new friend, informs, “Sunny is a local guy from Ladakh and we became friends ever since he helped me to get the best bike possible to ride in the hilly region. He recently invited me for his wedding and post pack up, I attended the ceremony which had a pure and traditional feel to it.”

“They were really happy to see me and offered the local specialty – butter tea and dry fruits at the ceremony which I really cherished. I interacted with the family and it was a lovely event to be part of. They are the simplest people I’ve ever met,” he adds.

Harshvardhan wished the bride, groom and their families all the happiness and luck.