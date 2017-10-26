Harshvardhan Kapoor to shave off his beard for his next !

Harshvardhan Kapoor made all the right noises in industry circles with his Bollywood debut, almost immediately signed an interesting slate of films and even went on to become a Gen-X fashion icon with his rugged looks and eccentric style.

The young actor who is known to sport a signature beard will now have to part with it as he steps into the shoes of Indian shooter and Olympic Champion, Abhinav Bindra.

Harshvardhan Kapoor will soon begin shooting for his third project, the biopic on Abhinav Bindra and as part of the preparation for the film, he will go clean shaved to get the look of the character.

Says a source, “Harshvardhan is currently in London but before leaving he had a brief meeting with Abhinav Bindra. He will soon begin training for the biopic as soon as he’s back. A bearded rugged look has been something Harsh has been sporting ever since his debut and this is going to be a major change for him. However, the actor enjoys essaying different characters and is ready to do what it takes to look the part”.