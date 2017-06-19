`Harry` SRK reveals his `cheap` side in mini trail 1

New Delhi: The first mini trail of ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is out where ‘Harry’ Shah Rukh Khan tells ‘Sejal’ Anushka Sharma about his ‘kharaab character.’

In the teaser, while SRK talks about having cheap thoughts about women, Anushka looks confused as she- in her adorable Gujarati accent – asks him to explain in detail.

The ‘Dear Zindagi’ star shared the first mini trail titled ‘Character Kharaab’ on Twitter and wrote, “Sejal, maine toh pehle se hi bataya tha ki main thoda sa cheap hoon! Aur kal kuch aur batata hoon. @AnushkaSharma.”

‘Mini trails’ are a series of 30 second clips from the film which will be released first as an introduction to what the film’s team has in store to offer.

The ‘Raees’ star says, “The whole idea of ‘Mini trails’ is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theatres.”

Adding, “Imtiaz has a special way of writing and shooting his scenes. Even the most simple of scenes have an underlying emotion or a subtext within them. These ‘Mini trails’ will highlight moments from our film, which Imtiaz so lovingly weaves into his tales. The thought behind these trails is to draw audience closer to Harry and Sejal.”

The Imtiaz Ali-directorial is slated to release on August 4, 2017.