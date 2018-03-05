Hardik Pandya and Elli AvrRam are dating and here is the proof

Most of the time celebrity affairs are kept under the wraps and no official confirmation comes from both the sides but some-times the rumours come true. Now the buzz is that Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya is dating Bollywood diva Elli AvrRam. Today the couple were spotted together when Elli dropped Hardik at airport. However, the actress was seen hiding her face from paparazzis as she was sitting in the car. The rumours started flooding about the couple’s affair, when Elli attended Hardik’s brother Krunal Pandya’s wedding function in December.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, when the actress was asked about the rumoured romance she said “Let them [people] be curious in life. Why do I need to clarify anything? By talking about these rumours, I’d just be giving more fodder for gossip [material]. Anyway, so many wrong things have been written over the years but I’ve never gone out and clarified [them],” said Elli.

“Once you become a known face, people will follow you for gossip and news. But, we are not going to lock ourselves up. So, you can’t do much to stop these rumours,” she added.

She adds, “People have such strong mentality that no matter what I say [about Hardik], they will be like, ‘Oh, she is lying. We know the truth. She is hiding something’.”