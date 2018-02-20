‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ teaser: Get ready to meet new Happy, says Sonakshi Sinha; announces release date
Mumbai: The release date of Sonakshi Sinha and Jassi Gill’s ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ is out. It will hit theatres on August 24, 2018. The film is the sequel of ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’ starring Diana Penty and Jimmy Shergill. Sonakshi Sinha shared a new teaser of the film along with original character, played by Diana. The teaser starts with the title of the film and then the title song of the film starts in the background. The release date appears below the title in orange.
Sonakshi Sinha shared the teaser video on her Twitter page along with the caption, “Nayi Happy se milne ke liye taiyyar ho jaaiye – 24th AUGUST ko
Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi! #HappyNews @mudassar_as_is @jassi1gill @dianapenty @jimmysheirgill @ErosNow @cypplOfficial”
Anand L Rai tweeted, “24th August, aapko milwayenge 2 Happiyon se! Agar woh dono bhaagein na 😂#HappyPhirrBhagJayegi! 💃🏾@sonakshisinha @dianapenty@ErosNow @cypplOfficial”
Earlier, Anand L Rai, talking about the character of the film, said, “Happy Bhag Jayegi was a cross-border comedy of errors featuring humorous characters and now we are happy to announce the sequel that has Diana passing on the happy-ness quotient to Sonakshi. Excited to have her on board.”