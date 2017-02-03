Happy Birthday Waheeda Rehman:  Would love to be in love with her, says Imran Khan

Veteran actress Waheeda Rehman, who stole a millions hearts with a her beauty and a sweet smile. A beautiful lady turns 79 today. She started her career at the age of 16, in super hits Telugu films Jayasimha, and, Rojulu Marayi in 1956.

In the success party of Rojulu Marayi, Guru Dutt noticed her, and, decided to groom her for Bollywood movies. She debuted in Bollywood with CID, where she cast as vamp, after that she went on to work on movies such as Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ka Phool, Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam, among others.

Waheeda established a great working relationship with Dev Anand, and, this pair made a number of successful films which hit the box office during that era. The Dev, and, Waheeda hits of the pair in Kala Bazaar, Baat Ek Raat Ki, Prem Pujari, Guide etc.

Life Journey of Waheeda Ji

Waheeda Rehman was born in Dakhini Muslim family in Chengalpattu in India. Her father was a district commissioner, which led in posted in a several place. In 1948, her father was died when Waheeda was in a teenage. She learn Bahratnatyam from Guru Trichunder Meenakshi Sundaram Pillai.

Her dream was to become a doctor but due illness she does not abandoned her goal.

Marriage with Kamaljit Singh

She work with Kamaljit singh in Shagoon in 1964, and, they fell in love with each other. Kamljit real name is Shashi Rekhi. They got married in 27th April 1974. After marriage Kamaljit did not get many opportunity to act in films, but, Waheeda did not stop. Post marriage also she gave many big movie hits.

In 1991, Kamaljit became seriously ill, in 1991, and, died in 2000.

Chidrens- Sohail and Kashvi

Kamaljit, and, Waheeda have a two children named Sohail, and, Kashvi. As Waheeda and Kamaljit are film personalities their children also got into same area. Kashvi, and, Sohail are writers in the Hindi film industry.

What she gain from life

Waheeda Rehman has innumerable fans across the world. Her beauty and simplicity have enamoured many fans. In Bollywood industrt a high profile fans is Imran Khan. He never failed to express his feeling and openly praised the natural beauty of Waheeda Rehman stating that “Would Love To Be In Love With Her”