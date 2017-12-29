Happy Birthday Twinkle Khanna: 10 hilarious comments of Mrs Funny Bones that will tickle your funny bones

Actor- Writer- Producer Twinkle Khanna turns another year older today. Akshay and Twinkle are in Cape Town with their kids Nitara and Aarav for New Year celebration. Twinkle celebrates her 43rd birthday in the African destination. Akshay also has shared a beautiful picture on social media featuring Twinkle and himself. Akshay captioned the picture: “Deep blue sea and skies to match, long conversations and fishing for a catch :)”.
Twinkle’s twitter handle @mrsfunnybones definitely suggests that she knows how to make people laugh but in her statement during her book launch she said that, with her comedy she cant even buy a chocolate and Akshay for comedy gets paid in millions.
Twinkle shares her birthday with her superstar father Rajesh Khanna, who died in 2012. She does not celebrate her birthday since her father’s death. Twinkle has a small birthday celebration with her close friends and family.
Twinkle Khanna made her debut as producer with the Akshay Kumar starrer film ‘PadMan’. The film also stars Rashika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The film helmed by R. Balki and is slated to hit theatres on Republic Day.
Here are 10 hilarious comments of Twinkle Khanna:
1. On producing Pad Man- When asked what is her version of feminism? Twinkle answered, “I’ve put my money, my clout, my goodwill and determination behind a project which I believe will alleviate the burden from a lot of women, and will take a part of our biology that is right now wrapped in newspaper and shoved down black plastic bags and bring it out for open discussion. That’s my version of a feminist.”
2. On earnings- My hubby does comedy and he gets paid in millions. With my comedy, I cannot even buy chocolates. If I need money, I will anchor an award show.
3. Twinkle’s hilarious comment- I have not been on Koffee with Karan because my husband was scared that the first word I utter would be penis and he would not want me to say penis penis penis penis.
4. On Mela flopping and marrying Akshay– I had decided that if Mela flops, I will marry Akshay and it actually happened.
5. Little witty– Karan used to see my small moustache and say I Love You.
6. Radhe Radhe– Radhe Maa’s life should be made into a reality show. I have a fascination for her.
7. Akshay drunk status– When Akshay gets drunk, he sings songs like Mainu Dila Di Visa Dubai Da.
8. What!– My husband has extra inches… in height, which the other actors do not have.
9. Aamir also cries– During a film, Aamir had gone up to a director and told him about his thoughts about a shot, but the director did not listen to him, so he went behind a rock and I saw him cry.
10. On her smartphone: God was right when he told Adam to leave the apple alone.
Happy Birthday Twinkle Khanna: 10 hilarious comments of Mrs Funny Bones that will tickle your funny bones
Actor- Writer- Producer Twinkle Khanna turns another year older today. Akshay and Twinkle are in Cape Town with their kids Nitara and Aarav for New Year celebration. Twinkle celebrates her 43rd birthday in the African destination. Akshay also has shared a beautiful picture on social media featuring Twinkle and himself. Akshay captioned the picture: “Deep blue sea and skies to match, long conversations and fishing for a catch :)”.
Twinkle’s twitter handle @mrsfunnybones definitely suggests that she knows how to make people laugh but in her statement during her book launch she said that, with her comedy she cant even buy a chocolate and Akshay for comedy gets paid in millions.
Twinkle shares her birthday with her superstar father Rajesh Khanna, who died in 2012. She does not celebrate her birthday since her father’s death. Twinkle has a small birthday celebration with her close friends and family.
Twinkle Khanna made her debut as producer with the Akshay Kumar starrer film ‘PadMan’. The film also stars Rashika Apte and Sonam Kapoor. The film helmed by R. Balki and is slated to hit theatres on Republic Day.
Here are 10 hilarious comments of Twinkle Khanna:
1. On producing Pad Man- When asked what is her version of feminism? Twinkle answered, “I’ve put my money, my clout, my goodwill and determination behind a project which I believe will alleviate the burden from a lot of women, and will take a part of our biology that is right now wrapped in newspaper and shoved down black plastic bags and bring it out for open discussion. That’s my version of a feminist.”
2. On earnings- My hubby does comedy and he gets paid in millions. With my comedy, I cannot even buy chocolates. If I need money, I will anchor an award show.
3. Twinkle’s hilarious comment- I have not been on Koffee with Karan because my husband was scared that the first word I utter would be penis and he would not want me to say penis penis penis penis.
4. On Mela flopping and marrying Akshay– I had decided that if Mela flops, I will marry Akshay and it actually happened.
5. Little witty– Karan used to see my small moustache and say I Love You.
6. Radhe Radhe– Radhe Maa’s life should be made into a reality show. I have a fascination for her.
7. Akshay drunk status– When Akshay gets drunk, he sings songs like Mainu Dila Di Visa Dubai Da.
8. What!– My husband has extra inches… in height, which the other actors do not have.
9. Aamir also cries– During a film, Aamir had gone up to a director and told him about his thoughts about a shot, but the director did not listen to him, so he went behind a rock and I saw him cry.
10. On her smartphone: God was right when he told Adam to leave the apple alone.