Happy Birthday Tusshar Kapoor: Adorable photos of Tusshar with son Laksshya

Tusshar Kapoor turns 41 today. A single father of a child born via surrogacy and IVF last year, Tusshar is very fond of his son Laksshya. He had said back then, “I am thrilled to be a father! The paternal instincts in me have been overpowering my heart and mind for some time now. Therefore, I am thrilled beyond words to have Laksshya, now the greatest source of joy in my life. By the greatness of God and the excellent medical team at Jaslok, parenthood is an option for many, who choose to be single parents.”

Whenever he gets free time from his shoots, he spends time with little munchkin and also takes care of him. Interestingly, the idea of being single parent came to Tusshar, when he met Rajneeti director Prakash Jha in a flight in 2015. After that he meet a family, who had gone with the same procedure. Post meeting them, Tusshar was inspired and ready to become a single parent. The decision was unknown to his father Jeetendra and sister Ekta Kapoor. After some days, he surprised his family with the good news and they accept his decision to becoming single parent.

It is still unclear if Tusshar himself arranged for a surrogate mother or the hospital arranged for him. The identity of surrogate mother is kept secret. Now, Laksshya has become a friend of Kareena and Saif’s son Taimur Ali Khan. Laksshya and Taimur were spotted at pre-school having a fun time.

On Tusshar Kapoor’s birthday; check out some of his and son Laksshya’s happy memories from his picture diaries.

