Happy Birthday to Shweta Tiwari; the original Prerna of Television Industry!

Shweta Tiwari was just another name in the field of Television industry back in 2000 when she was doing cameos and small roles in Television. However, in the year 2001 this name made a big rage in the television industry in the name of Prerna and after that there was no looking back for the actress.

Her portrayal of Prerna Sharma for seven long years is still remembered by the audience. After Kasauti, she starred in a number of TV shows and also did quite a few films. Her show Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi where she portrayed the role of Sweety Ahluwalia, a strict mother, garnered her a lot of appreciation.

However, life was not bed of roses for this actress, in fact while she was achieving milestones in her career Shweta simultaneously was fighting her abusive marriage with her former husband Raja Chaudhary. Shweta married Raja when she was just at a tender age of 19. After several years of domestic violence and abuse, Shweta finally divorced Raja in the year 2007. Shweta also has a daughter named Palak from her previous marriage.

However, destiny had its own sweet plan for the actress when she met Abhinav Kholi on the sets of Jaane Kya Baat Hui in 2009. After dating for almost three years, Shweta tied the knot with Abhinav in 2013. Abhinav also happily accepted Palak. The duo was blessed with a boy Reyansh in the year 2016.

Although few months back it was reported that both Shweta and Abhinav are having trouble in their paradise, it was later refuted by the couple that these are just mere rumors and they are going strong in their marriage. Together Shweta, Abhinav, Palak and Reyansh make a happy family.

For Shweta her children Palak and Reyansh mean the world to her. Shweta has often stated that before anything else she is a mother. While Reyansh in just two-year-old, the dotting mom keeps posting his pictures every now and then. Talking about Palak, the 17-year-old is a striking resemblance of her mother when it comes to looks. In fact Palak was supposed to make her Bollywood debut opposite Darsheel Safary, but due to her board exams she had to opt out of the project.

Although Shweta has donned many roles in real as well as reel life, her portrayal of Prerna Sharma will be unforgettable. As the second season of Kasauti Zindagi Kay is already on air, we can’t help but compare the original Prerna with the new one and we have to admit that we do miss Shweta’s presence on-screen.

We are not doubting on Erica’s acting skills, but we definitely miss the innocence in the character of Prerna which Shweta used to bring effortlessly. Also the chemistry which was there between Cezanne Khan and Shweta, is something which Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes will take time to generate.

The actress is currently busy in her upcoming play ‘Jab we separated’. When asked about her come back on TV, the actress said that as Reyansh is quite young there is still time for it.

Here’s wishing the original Prerna a very happy birthday and a great year ahead!