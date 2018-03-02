Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Holi2018
#PNBScam
#ChiefSecretaryAssault
#RIPSridevi
#RahulGandhi
Home / Entertainment / Happy birthday Tiger Shroff: Bollywood celebrities wish the ‘Baaghi 2’ star on social media; check out

Happy birthday Tiger Shroff: Bollywood celebrities wish the ‘Baaghi 2’ star on social media; check out

— By Salman Khan | Mar 02, 2018 05:52 pm
FOLLOW US:

The action star of Bollywood Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 28th birthday today. The actor is full of talents which make him different from all other stars, he has perfect body which can mesmerise any one, his dance moves are worth a watch and his action will leave anyone stunned. The actor is a complete package.

Talking more about Tiger he is currently working on his upcoming movie Baaghi 2, which gained millions of views on YouTube and also garnered huge popularity on social media. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani is also in the film. His love life is always kept in dark and he and his girlfriend never spoke about it officially in public.

On his birthday Bollywood celebrities took their Twitter and other social media account to wish Tiger happy birthday, so check out the messages posted by celebrities for Tiger.


Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK