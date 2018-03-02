Happy birthday Tiger Shroff: Bollywood celebrities wish the ‘Baaghi 2’ star on social media; check out

The action star of Bollywood Tiger Shroff is celebrating his 28th birthday today. The actor is full of talents which make him different from all other stars, he has perfect body which can mesmerise any one, his dance moves are worth a watch and his action will leave anyone stunned. The actor is a complete package.

Talking more about Tiger he is currently working on his upcoming movie Baaghi 2, which gained millions of views on YouTube and also garnered huge popularity on social media. His rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani is also in the film. His love life is always kept in dark and he and his girlfriend never spoke about it officially in public.

On his birthday Bollywood celebrities took their Twitter and other social media account to wish Tiger happy birthday, so check out the messages posted by celebrities for Tiger.

Happy birthday @iTIGERSHROFF even the sky is no limit for you now . Keep flying ! Have a super year — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) March 2, 2018

Happiest b’day my baaghi @iTIGERSHROFF hope you keep kicking and punching like this❤️❤️ god bless you pic.twitter.com/94IYqEmlR9 — Disha Patani (@DishPatani) March 2, 2018

Here’s wishing the coolest student a very happy birthday @iTIGERSHROFF pic.twitter.com/GifMLBR8LU — Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) March 2, 2018

There’s no doubt he’ll be graduating with flying colors & few hearts of the nation in his bag soon! Happy birthday @iTIGERSHROFF!#HappyBirthdayTigerShroff pic.twitter.com/eMEFsCsbQ8 — Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) March 2, 2018