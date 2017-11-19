Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Every doting mother has so much to learn from this perfect single mom
Former Miss Universe and beautiful Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen turns 42 today. The beautiful diva has always been known for her perfect looks, charming face and wonderful behaviour with others. But especially, the actress has also been remembered for her being a perfect mother of her two adorable daughters Renee and Alisah.
Well, if you think about her motherhood, then let us clear the fact that she is a single mother of her beautiful daughters whom she adopted in 2000 and 2010 respectively. Sushmita never believed in marriage and always preferred to dedicate her love to her daughters. She is a kid lover and has always been like a kid when spending time with her two daughters.
Sushmita is undoubtedly a perfect mother and gives many lessons to many doting mothers about how a mother has to be. Usually, we think that a woman is incomplete without a man. But Sushmita is the one who lives her life on her own terms and single-handedly managed to bring up two daughters with full of love and respect. Sushmita never leaves any chance to spend time with her daughters as she once told Kapil Sharma on his show that she believes in living life with fullest.
Sushmita has always given priorities to her lovely family rather than filmi career. That’s why Sushmita is still and always be considered as an example of the perfect single mother.
Check out some beautiful moments of birthday girl Sushmita Sen with her daughter Renee and Alisah –
Back in India today…This picture means EVERYTHING to me!!!!👏👏👏🙏😇❤️Our little Alisah with a BIG HEART, made handmade gifts coupled with chocolates, and gifted them to children at the #missionariesofcharity orphanage in Mumbai today!!! This is how she’s celebrating Diwali this year!!!!❤️❤️❤️ I could not be prouder or more overwhelmed as her Maa or have more Respect for a human being than I do this moment!!!👏🙏😍❤️Thank you #Tushna for helping Alisah do this in my absence!!! Well done Alisah..very very well done!!!👏👏👏 I love you beyond!!!! Happy Diwali my blessed child!!!!❤️😍💃🏻 #touchinglives with #compassion 🙏❤️👏 #AlisahSen #age #8yrsold ❤️
I miss you too Alisah!!!!😘😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😇 My daughter sent me this beautiful video today of her playing this haunting tune I had taught her on the #piano 😊😘❤️it’s her way of showing me, she’s misses me!!!🙏❤️😘 I have watched it a thousand times, it’s echoing in #Melbourne 😇🎵😊❤️ can’t wait to get back home!!!! #sharing #pure #love from a little #Angel 😇❤️😘 I love you Alisah!!!! Maa ❤️😍😘 #playon 👏👏👏👏
What a beautifully divine morning!!!!!❤️😘woke up Alisah with a thousand kisses and she so knowingly reciprocated!!!❤️❤️❤️ I will miss you too Maa!!! As I gear up to travel for work to Australia today…My little Alisah heads to school with that evolved brave smile that has my deepest respect!!!😊😘❤️ She reaffirms my faith in a bright, compassionate future!!!👏👏how I wish ALL of you could meet her…she has a profound way with life!!😍😊🙏 she also gave me her pocket money to shop in Australia😇 God bless you Alisah, the things I learn from you!!!!🙏👏👏👏👍 BEYOND PROUD!!!!! Maa 😘😘😘😘❤️❤️❤️❤️😊 Dugga Dugga!!!!!🙏
We are #Eighteen 💃🏻💃🏻😇❤️😍🎵A night of #epiphany ❤️ my petite #firstlove turned #18yrsold yesterday as I turned 18yrs old as a #maa 😇💃🏻❤️what a journey it’s been!!!!❤️Happyyyyyy Birthday My beautiful Renée Shona, welcome to being an Adult!!!! 😍💃🏻❤️😊May God always fill your life with great health, happiness and courage, may you saunter through life in those #stilettos in great balance!!!👍😘❤️ bring it on Renster!!!😉😁👍🎵❤️I love you..beyond!!!! Maa❤️😍😘#cheers 🍷🎵😍
😅😍😄❤️🎵 “if you set your mind to it, you WILL achieve it” 👍”there can be miracles when we believe”😇👍👏😁❤️this is yours truly being the official #conductor to an orchestra called a #playdate for daughter Alisah and her awesome friends!!!😄🎵❤️so much to learn from them!!👍❤️p.s I do believe in #miracles 😉😊💃🏻❤️#sharing #love #spirit #children #music #fun #friends 🎵💃🏻i love you guys!!!😍
Happyyyyyy Birthday to the love of my life!!!!😍🎵🎂🎉💃🏻❤️ little Alisah turns #8yrsold today 😘😘😘 she melts my heart, enriches every life she touches, has always had a beautiful knowing smile…she’s a giver!!!! 😇👏❤️😘 THANK YOU GOD for the privilege to be HER mother!!!🙏❤️Blessed!! Blessed!! Blessed!!! I love you little Munchkin, Thankyou for gracing our lives😍😘😘❤️😊 Dugga Dugga!!!!!❤️ #angel #grace #love #joy #pride mmmuuuuaaah!!!! Crazy about you…Maa & Renée didi💃🏻🎵❤️😁
😅❤️😅❤️😅❤️ my three #musketeers last night!!! A #cake made at home in a #pressurecooker no less 😅😅😅 by our cook #priyanka who I lovingly call “laddo” 😁❤️and when a cake is cut for no reason( how I love that!!!) this is what happens!!!!😅😅😅🎂😍😄🎵 #happythursday #happypeople 💃🏻😄❤️ #sharing #smiling #celebrating #life 👍🎵💃🏻❤️ Renée, Alisah, @a_a_l_i_y_a_h_08 and Neelam! 😍❤️ P.S “Darling” is our miniature #poodle 😁❤️Love you guys!!!💃🏻
From twirling with my fingers to having the world twirl around hers 😀😍😘❤️💃🏻 how time flies!!!!😇😘❤️ Happppyyyyyy Birthday my #angel #godchild @a_a_l_i_y_a_h_08 🎉🎵🎂😀❤️💃🏻 May God continue to bless you with #divine #grace health and abundance of #happiness!!! 👏👏💃🏻😀❤️ what a celebrated life awaits you…embrace it with both hands like only YOU can!!!❤️😘😇 WE LOVE YOU!!!!!! Enjoyyyyyyyyy!!!!!! #mmmuuuaaahhh 😍❤️😘🎉 Alisah, Rénee didi and Baa 😍💃🏻😘❤️🎵 #duggadugga
She’s an #angel & She knows it!!!!❤️😇😘😘😘😘😘😊😍she flashes that ‘knowing’ smile when I need it the most!!!!😊😘❤️Alisah with her new #haircut 😄😘 nice job Aunty #Fatima 👍😘 ‘Renee didi can have Maa’s #shoes I just want her #jewellery ‘ 😅😅😅 wise choice Alisah!!! 👏👏😅#sharing #happiness #beautifulsunday 💃🏻💃🏻😄❤️
Renée thrilled to be color coordinated with Shahrukh , I am thrilled to have Alisah finally stand still in one place😄😄😄Finally, we have a well behaved picture of the #happygang 😄👍😄❤️😍 thank you @iamsrk for being YOU!!! Always loved and cherished!!!❤️❤️❤️ #friends #memories #astateofgrace #mmuuaahh ❤️😊🎵😇
Happy Birthday, Sush!