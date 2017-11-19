Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Every doting mother has so much to learn from this perfect single mom

Former Miss Universe and beautiful Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen turns 42 today. The beautiful diva has always been known for her perfect looks, charming face and wonderful behaviour with others. But especially, the actress has also been remembered for her being a perfect mother of her two adorable daughters Renee and Alisah.

Well, if you think about her motherhood, then let us clear the fact that she is a single mother of her beautiful daughters whom she adopted in 2000 and 2010 respectively. Sushmita never believed in marriage and always preferred to dedicate her love to her daughters. She is a kid lover and has always been like a kid when spending time with her two daughters.

Sushmita is undoubtedly a perfect mother and gives many lessons to many doting mothers about how a mother has to be. Usually, we think that a woman is incomplete without a man. But Sushmita is the one who lives her life on her own terms and single-handedly managed to bring up two daughters with full of love and respect. Sushmita never leaves any chance to spend time with her daughters as she once told Kapil Sharma on his show that she believes in living life with fullest.

Sushmita has always given priorities to her lovely family rather than filmi career. That’s why Sushmita is still and always be considered as an example of the perfect single mother.

Check out some beautiful moments of birthday girl Sushmita Sen with her daughter Renee and Alisah –

My beautiful #heart n #soul ❤️️😊❤️😇💃🏻😍 the little things they do ALL THE TIME to make life special!!!👏👏👌❤️️😊 Thank you God for Renée n Alisah!!! Mmuuaah!!!! #moments #birthdayfun #cherished 😍😇😊

Happy Birthday, Sush!