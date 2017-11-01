Happy Birthday SRK: Top 5 negative roles of Shah Rukh Khan that made him Bad Boy of Bollywood
The ultimate Baadshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan is turning 52 on November 2 i.e tomorrow. On this special occasion of his life, the Baadshah of Bollywood will be celebrating his birthday with his family and friends. Especially whenever SRK lives in Mumbai on his birthday, he never misses any single chance to take a selfie with his million dollar fans, who have always been gathering outside of his dream house Mannat.
But do you know, SRK is himself an inspiration for many people? Yes, after debuting into Bollywood as a lover in Deewana (1992), the actor has done many beautiful romantic films. However, during the initial days of his career, King of Romance wanted to do negative roles in his career. It was a big risk for his career, but if you don’t take risk, then you can’t taste success. This is what makes SRK so special. His negative portrayals itself given many chances to his fans to love him from the bottom of their heart.
So, on the special occasion of Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, let’s us remember his iconic negative roles which made him the ultimate Bad Boy of Bollywood –
Baazigar
After making debut in 1992, Shah Rukh Khan took a big risk within a year of his debut by doing negative role in Abbas Mustan’s thriller Baazigar (1993). His portrayal of Ajay Sharma, who is keen to take a revenge from a person who has destroyed his family had appealed to the audiences. People still can’t forget that scene when SRK throws Shilpa Shetty from the terrace. Notably, the film also witnessed the first time pairing of still iconic and most loved heroine of SRK, Kajol. Especially, his negative portrayal in Baazigar was so impressing that made him the first time winner of Filmfare Best Actor Award.
Darr
In 1993, SRK again made his negative impact with Yash Chopra’s romantic thriller Darr. SRK as Rahul is still giving nightmares to many girls. After all, his style of saying, I Love You K.K.K… Kiran! is still fresh in today’s young generations. Despite having Sunny Deol and Juhi Chawla in the lead roles, SRK stole all the limelight and become the star.
Anjaam
In 1994, Shah Rukh had become even more brutal and annoying when he played a role of stalker cum obsessed lover in Anjaam, who can do anything to capture his lady love which was played by Madhuri Dixit. Well, his characterisation was so impressive that critics, as well as audiences, couldn’t ignore him for Filmfare Best Actor in a Negative Role Award. However, Anjaam flopped miserably at the box office.
Duplicate
Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial venture Duplicate (1998) showed SRK in a double role for the first time. However, in this film, one character was a negative one. SRK’s portrayal of gangster Manu Dada is still one of the favourite characters of his fans. However, this film tanked at the box office too.
Don
And last but not the least, Don (2006). Don was the official remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s superhit film Don (1978). Well, after 8 years, SRK had played a negative role in Don. And we must say, his power of doing negative roles is unimpeachable. His dialogue delivery, his style, his attitude was just perfect.
Hats off to you Shah Rukh Khan!
And Happy Birthday In Advance!!!