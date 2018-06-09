New Delhi: Bollywood fashionista Sonam Kapoor rings in her 33rd birthday today. To celebrate the day, husband Anand Ahuja took to social media to post an adorable wish for his wife.

Along with a black-and-white picture of Sonam, Anand wrote, “The look when @sonamkapoor sees her birthday (cake)!… That’s just my way of downplaying just how breathtaking this picture is!” Sonam married her long-time friend and Delhi-based businessman Anand Ahuja on May 8 in an Anand Karaj ceremony.

The couple will be celebrating the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ star’s first birthday post the wedding in London.