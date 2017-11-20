Happy Birthday Shilpa Shirodkar: Promising actress of 90s turns 44

In the 90s, Shilpa Shirodkar has made her space in Bollywood courtesy her good acting skills and looks. She has born on November 20, 1973, and turns 44 today.

She has made her debut with ‘Brashtachar’ in which she played the role of a blind girl. After that she was seen with Anil Kapoor in “Kishan Kanhaiya’ in 1990. This was the film where she gave a good performance and after that her career was steady.

She gave impressive performances in films like Trinetra, Dil Hi To Hai, Aankhen, Pehchaan, Gopi Kishan and Mrityudand.

Shilpa has acted with many A list stars including Govinda, Anil Kapoor and Suniel Shetty among others.

A special fact is that Shilpa worked with Mithun Chakraborty in 9 films and fans greatly appreciated the on-screen couple.

Besides this, Shilpa has also worked in ‘Khuda Gawah’ with Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi, and for that she was nominated in the supporting actress category for Filmfare.

Shilpa got married to banker Abhishek Ranjit on July 11, 2000 in Mumbai. In 2003, she gave birth to a daughter Anushka. On television, she was seen in ‘Silsila Pyaar Ka’ on Star Plus.