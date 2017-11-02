Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: 10 rumours about SRK you may have forgotten

The King Khan of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan has attracted many controversies over the years – from speculations like AbRam is Aryan’s love child, his death rumour, link up with co-stars, the list is endless. Here’s a few.

AbRam is Aryan’s love child

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan became proud parents for the third time, when they welcomed baby boy- AbRam. AbRam is a surrogate child of Shah Rukh Khan. Rumour mills had it that AbRam was a love child of Aayan Khan and his Romanian girlfriend. On this Shah Rukh said on TED Talk, “Four years ago, my lovely wife Gauri and me decided to have a third child. It was claimed on the net that this child was the love child of our first child, Aryan Khan, who was 15 years old. Apparently, he had sowed his wild oats with a girl while driving his car in Romania. And yeah there was a fake video to go with it. And we were so disturbed as a family. My son who is 19 now, even when you say hello to him he says, ‘But bro, I didn’t even have a European driving license’.”

Death rumour

Shah Rukh too has been a victim of death hoax when a European news network announced he was ‘killed in a plane crash along with seven others. On this rumour, Shah Rukh told Mumbai Mirror, “This isn’t the first time that Shah Rukh Khan has been at the receiving end of a death hoax. But this time, the gravity of the situation was worse since the news made it to a WhatsApp group of Mumbai’s top cops. It had already been picked up by legitimate French and Indian websites. SRK’s team had to field calls all day.”

Link-ups

Shah Rukh Khan is known as King of Romance in Bollywood. He always claimed that he only loves his wife Gauri Khan. But in 90s, there were rumours of his link-up with Juhi Chawla. They acted in 10 films and their chemistry on-screen was loved by audience. Even Priyanka Chopra had an alleged affair with King Khan. During the making of Don 2, it was rumoured that Shah Rukh fell in love with Priyanka. However, their alleged love story ended as both of them denied the whole thing, and have never worked together till date.

Shah Rukh in Baahubali?

SS Rajamouli films Baahubali starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty broke all records and went to number one position at the box office. Rumour mills round the country claimed that Shah Rukh Khan would be seen in a special cameo in Baahubali: The Conclusion. But, having seen the movie, there was no trace of King Khan.

My Name is Khan controversy

“My name is Khan, and I’m not a terrorist”, this dialogue from the Shah Rukh films ‘My Name is Khan’ created controversy. Also, Shah Rukh faced the ire of Shiv Sena after he stated that he would like Pakistani cricketers to participate in the third season of Indian Premiere League. After that, the political party even threatened stall to release of his film ‘My Name Is Khan’. Shah Rukh Khan reacted on Twitter saying, “Sad my statements are seen as a stand against a group instead of a stand for myself and my individuality. Differences in ideology should be grounds for debates & discussion. A must for freedom of thought. To see it any other way is so unfortunate.”

Shah Rukh Khan-Big B, Amar Singh

Shah Rukh allegedly supported the event organiser when Amar Singh objected to the fact that the front row seat were not allotted to him or his close friend Amitabh Bachchan at an awards function in 2007.

SRK banned from entering Wankhede Stadium

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police against Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan for his alleged misbehaviour at the Wankhede Stadium. MCA put a ban on Shah Rukh from entering the premises, which was recently lifted

RK-Abhijeet Bhattacharya

One more ‘enemy’ added in SRK list is Abhijeet Bhattacharya. The singer blasted on SRK in an interview saying the actor should apologise to him for not giving him due credit in Main Hoon Na and Om Shanti Om. When asked by a tabloid to comment on what Abhijeet said, SRK quipped: “Isn’t it a coincidence that whoever doesn’t want to work with me becomes famous?”

SRK-Airport controversy

In 2009, SRK was detained at the Newark Airport in New Jersey for nearly two hours because of his last name ‘Khan’. Then, he was again detained at New York Airport by immigration officials after arriving from India in a private plane with Nita Ambani. While he got clearance after two hours. He tweet saying that, “The brighter side is while waiting caught some really nice Pokemons.”

Hafiz Saeed invited SRK to Pak

Shah Rukh Khan, who was attacked by right wing groups for his comments against intolerance, was invited by 2008 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed to Pakistan. In a series of tweets, the Jama’at-ud-Da’wah (JuD) chief invited the actor to make Pakistan his new abode.

Hafiz tweeted, “Any such Muslim, even Shah Rukh who is facing difficulty and discrimination in India because of Islam are invited to stay in Pakistan”.

In an interview to Outlook Turning Points, Shah Rukh Khan said, “I sometimes become the inadvertent object of political leaders who choose to make me a symbol of all that they think is wrong and unpatriotic about Muslims in India… I have been accused of bearing allegiance to our neighbouring nation rather than my own country…”