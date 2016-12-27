Happy Birthday Salman Khan, Panvel farm house party pics, celebs greetings

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 51 today. This year 2016 was quite eventful for Bollywood actor Salman Khan for his commercial success film ‘Sultan’.

Apart from his success, Salman’s share of controversies continued this year too. His controversial comment on ‘rape’ in an interview became the buzzing topic on twitter by his fans who were disappointed by the superstar comments.

Salman has said, “While shooting, during those six hours, there’d be so much of lifting and thrusting on the ground involved. That was tough for me because if I was lifting, I’d have to lift the same 120-kilo guy 10 times for 10 different angles. And likewise, get thrown that many times on the ground. This act is not repeated that many times in the real fights in the ring. When I used to walk out of the ring, after the shoot, I used to feel like a raped woman. I couldn’t walk straight. I would eat and then, head right back to training. That couldn’t stop.”

But this year Salman received a lot of success for movie Sultan and also left behind Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar. After watching ‘Dangal’ with family he tweeted, My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally !

My Family saw #Dangal today evening and thought it was a much better film than #Sultan. Love u personally Aamir but hate u professionally ! pic.twitter.com/sJlDG7u95c — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) December 22, 2016



In Forbes list of the 100 highest earning celebrities, Salman Khan has been ranked No. 1 and rekindled old ties with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Cricketer Virat Kohli and Deepika Padukone.

Here Salman Khan tweeted on twitter and shared an adorable birthday celebration pictures from his Panvel farm house with nephew Ahil, family and some other celebrities.

Happy Birthday my heart #SalmanKhan #BeingSalmanKhan #happybirthdaysalmankhan @beingsalmankhan A photo posted by NDNSP (Salman Khan) 😘😘😍😍 (@salmanyakturk) on Dec 26, 2016 at 6:16pm PST

Sallu and Iulia 😘😆 #SalmanKhan #iuliavantur #BeingSalmanKhan #happybirthdaysalmankhan @beingsalmankhan @vanturiulia A photo posted by NDNSP (Salman Khan) 😘😘😍😍 (@salmanyakturk) on Dec 26, 2016 at 5:55pm PST

@ashley_rebello the love A photo posted by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Dec 26, 2016 at 5:32am PST

#happytimes# super hospitable lot # family # love light # God bless my brother from another mother my child # blessings galore @beingsalmankhan A photo posted by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Dec 26, 2016 at 5:37am PST

#bringing in budday alltogether @shahdaisy @sangitabijlani9 A photo posted by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:46am PST

#happybirthday my darling # blessings today n always # stay blessed .. A photo posted by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:52am PST

#bhaisb n bhai sb A photo posted by Bina Kak (@kakbina) on Dec 26, 2016 at 8:21pm PST

Here what TV celeb’s want to say for Sallu bhai!

Shardul Pandit – I love Salman Khan as a host, in fact, my one-year-old nephew is the biggest fan as he only dances and jumps when Salman is on screen. He is what I call Indians the only rockstar. I loved him in Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Hum Saath Saath Hai and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun.

Ramman Handa – Salman Khan is actually a Badshah in all ways. It’s a big day for the nation as someone above superstar was born. I wish him good health and peace in life. All his films are my favourite but Maine Pyaar Kiya is a film which is my all time favourite and I can watch it over and over again and every time it will be as fresh as new.

Muskaan Mihani – I like all the movies of Salman Khan but my personal favourite is Bajrangi Bhaijaan because it’s very touchy and emotional movie and I am the biggest fan of Salman Khan and I don’t know when will I meet him, that will be the biggest dream come true for me.

Priyal Gor – Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam is a movie that is my favourite because his character is so funny, innocent and naughty at the same time.

Sudeepa Singh – Maine Pyaar Kiya.. the kind of work he is doing as an actor is commendable. He is such a good human being who helps others and there is a list of people he has really helped n made their career. I have a huge amount of respect for him and wish that he gets more and more success.

Jasmin Bhasin – My favourite Salman Khan film is Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. My birthday wishe for him is that he should keep doing great films and stay out of all the controversies all his life.

Ssudeep Sahir – I would like to wish Salman Khan a very happy birthday. May he continue to look half his age, keep doing phenomenal work and helping people in need. And may God’s and his parent’s blessings always stay with him.I loved Maine Pyar Kiya, Andaz Apna Apna but my favourite would be Bajrangi Bhaijaan as the film had a soul & he was just superb in it.

Sameksha – I think it’s not only God’s blessing which makes him more lovable and such a popular personality. And the kind of person he is like a child and people love him for that. I want him to stay the way he is and also I want him to stay healthy. My recent favourite film is Sultan and all time favourite film is Maine Pyaar Kiya. I just loved his acting.

Aniruddh Dave – When it comes to Salman Khan, since childhood when I first saw Biwi Ho Toh Aisi I became his fan and after Maine Pyaar Kiya, I became a die-hard fan. I still like him. He is a star and he has his own aura, so it only suits to his personality and I must say that there are some films or concepts, who are just for Salman Khan. Nobody would fit in that. He has made his own image in Bollywood. So he is my all-time favourite. So I wish him that he continues spreading his “Jalwa”. Yaha Bhi Hoga Waha Bhi Hoga Chahen Jaha Bhi Hoga, Sirf Salman Khan Ka Hi Jalwa Hoga. Any kind of role Salman Khan can play, be it an innocent or a bad boy.

Mohammad Nazim – Salman Khan is my idol in terms of body. He is the best body in the business. I wish him love and success from my heart. My favourite movie of Salman Khan is Tere Naam. He has amazing aura.

Laksh – I wish him that he stays young forever and keep entertaining us. My favourite film is Bajrangi Bhaijaan as it has emotional appeal..

Krrip Kapur Suri – He is my all time favourite actor. I wish him good health and success. My favourite film is Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He is the best thing to happen in Bollywood.



Navina Bole – Salman Khan is my favourite actor and I have watched his each and every movie. My all time favourite film of Salman Khan is Maine Pyaar Kiya, Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. I wish him health and wealth. I want him to stay the way he is and never change. Happy Birthday, Sallu!