Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 5 Things we admire about ‘SIMMBA’ of Bollywood

Ranveer Singh turns 33 today, and on his birthday, his fans have been wishing him on social media. After all, the actor is famous for his charming looks and chiseled body with killer abs. Apart from being an eye candy for his female fans, he has also been considered as one of the finest actors of Bollywood. His appearance in the blockbuster film ‘Padmaavat’ proved his versatility and showed the world that he is one of the finest actors of Bollywood.

Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Simmba in Hyderabad. Hence, this birthday is going to be a working day for him. Well, there are a lot of things which we should admire about the actor. After all, his enthusiasm towards his work is just unimaginable.

So, on the occasion of Ranveer Singh’s birthday, let’s us take a look at 5 things you must admire about the ‘SIMMBA’ of Bollywood.

Unique Fashion Style

Ranveer Singh is known for his questionable fashion choices, however, the actor is very much comfortable for his unique fashion sense in Bollywood. The actor has always seen donning unique clothes which sometimes become trendsetting and sometimes create a mess. However, he should be praised for his gustiness. He also admitted that he doesn’t care much about people’s opinions when it comes to dressing up. He simply wears what he feels like.

Bold Confessions

Apart from fashion sense, Ranveer always makes headlines with his bold statements as well as a confession in interviews. His bold confession’s limit was exceeded when he made a very honest confession about his sexual life. In an interview with DNA, he said, “I f****d around a lot till I was 26… but I love being in a relationship. It’s the best thing ever. My whole thought process has changed. My priorities have changed. My mind — set, my outlook, my world view — everything is changing. I must be growing up.” Well, this statement made raised everyone’s eyebrows up, however, we must admire that he accepted and clearly expressed about himself.

Choices of Roles

When Ranveer Singh made his debut with the film, Band Baaja Baraat, everyone thought that this actor will always do the same type of roles. But surprisingly, the actor came out of his box and mesmerised everyone with his unique choices of roles. After giving his first flop, ‘Ladies vs Ricky Behl’, Ranveer Singh chose to do different roles in films like Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela – Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, Befikre, Kill Dil. Some of the films tasted success, some of them did not, but his dedication towards every role was a thing to look for.

Friendship with Bollywood actors

After becoming a successful actor in B-town, many gossip magazines have had written that he is having a competition with his fellow young competitors like Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and others. However, Ranveer always proved everyone wrong with having a good relationship with his competitors. With Ranbir Kapoor, the actor has appeared on Koffee with Karan Season 5, whereas, his friend-cum-brother Arjun Kapoor is like a family to him. They have done the film, Gunday as well as many events together. We must say that Ranveer broke the stereotype and enjoys good relations with most of the Bollywood celebs.

‘Relationship’ with Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh is allegedly dating Deepika Padukone. Ranveer or Deepika never spoke about it, but Ranveer’s gesture of expressing love to Deepika is known to all. Interestingly, right now, there have been reports about their marriage which is said to be on November 10, 2018. Though the duo has not yet confirmed about the report but their family preparation indicates something big to happen soon. We hope Ranveer and Deepika get married!

Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh!