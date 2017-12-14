Happy Birthday Rana Daggubati: Meet the foodie

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati turns 33 today and on this special occasion of his life, the actor will be celebrating his birthday with his close friends. Rana Daggubati has always been creating his magic in the South Film Industry. But notably, the Baahubali fame actor has also done a fair amount of work in Bollywood films as well.

Undoubtedly, Rana is considered as one of the fitness freak stars of Indian film industry. After all, his chiseled body, solid height, dark brooding looks can make any girl fall for him. His killer attitude and energetic screen presence have always been a USP of his career. His role as an antagonist, Bhallaladeva in India’s most successful film, Baahubali is one of the best roles in the history of Indian Cinema.

Well, Rana Daggubati is nowadays considered as one of the fitness icons of Indian cinema. Many people also admire him for his physique, looks and style. But do you know a fitness freak Rana is a damn foodie person?

Yes, Rana has an eternal love for food. In fact, this 6’3 feet muscular man is mad for junk food. If you see Rana’s Instagram account then you would see how foodie he is.

Take a look at Rana Dagubatti’s pictures as a foodie person:

My first Veg Pizza evvvverrrrr!!! 🙂 A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Apr 13, 2015 at 9:28am PDT

Ate at this really cool little place in chennai called the #DoubleRoti!! Great food great vibe!! A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Oct 14, 2015 at 1:15am PDT

This is our family dinner!! Now you know how I got this big!!! 😛 A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Sep 23, 2015 at 10:17am PDT

Old city Hyderabad A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Jul 20, 2014 at 12:12pm PDT

Travel to the right places and eat the right things all at the right time!! Follow the @infinityplatter A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Nov 21, 2016 at 10:49pm PST

Fisheggs and rice #Japan A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Mar 23, 2016 at 10:56pm PDT

My morning festive breakfast at the airport 🙂 A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Oct 28, 2016 at 10:17pm PDT

Sushi and sashimi #Japan A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Mar 23, 2016 at 10:58pm PDT

Oyster #Japan A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Mar 23, 2016 at 10:56pm PDT

Mussel Pasta #Japan (well its Italian but i ate it in Japan) A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Mar 23, 2016 at 8:25am PDT

More Korean Dolsot Bibimbap with toasted Laver #Japan A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Mar 26, 2016 at 4:24am PDT

Interestingly, Rana is also very strict about his diet plans.

Back to heavy duty training!!! A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Sep 7, 2015 at 12:41am PDT

For breakfast: Rana’s breakfast contains heavy carbohydrates. He starts his breakfast with a big bowl of oatmeal with nuts. Then, he takes five slices of brown bread and eight egg whites with vegetables. He also includes fruits in his breakfast usually he takes watermelon or papaya.

Snack 1: At 11 am, he takes a protein shake and some fresh fruits. Sometimes he adds light snack also.

Lunch: At lunch, he prefers fish as he loves fish and intakes lots of proteins with it along with greens.

Snack 2: In evening, he takes four slices of brown bread and four bananas before starting his next workout session.

Dinner: At 9 pm, he takes his dinner usually loaded with proteins so that the body can go into repair mode at night. He starts his dinner with rich protein salads.

Notably, Rana doesn’t drink alcohol and loves to eat non-veg a lot.

Happy Birthday, Rana!