Happy Birthday Radhika Apte: These pictures of ‘Ghoul’ actress and husband Benedict Taylor prove that they are made for each other

Radhika Apte is one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses and today she turns 33, on this special day, she will be celebrating his birthday with her recent Netflix release Ghoul. Radhika Apte is a talented Indian actress who started her career with theatre. She began her Bollywood career back in 2005 as Shahid Kapoor’s sister in the movie Vaah Life Ho Toh Aisi! In her 30’s, Radhika has already starred in more than 30 movies including movies of different languages.

Radhika married a musician from London. The actress met Benedict Taylor who is a violist and a composer in 2011 when she was taking a break from movies to learn contemporary dance in Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London. After knowing each other they got married in 2012.

Benedict graduated in 2004 as a violist in Royal Northern College of Music. He comes from a good British family. Though both of them are busy with their work, they somehow manage some time for each other. The couple managed to keep their personal lives private and they stay out of media’s eye.