Happy Birthday Prabhas: Inspirational Journey of Prabhas to become ultimate Baahubali of Indian Cinema

India’s ultimate Baahubali Prabhas turns 38 today. On this special occasion of his life, the actor has given a special gift to his fans. The first look of Prabhas’ upcoming film Saaho is out and as expected the first poster is getting a positive response on the internet.

Well, if anyone doesn’t know Prabhas’ full name then let us tell you that Prabhas’ full name is Venkata Satyanarayana Prabhas Raju Uppalapati. The actor has been working in the industry since 2002, but it was SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, that made Prabhas a mega star.

The journey of Prabhas towards becoming that the ultimate Baahubali of Indian Cinema is a story in itself. Take a look:

Before entering into the film industry, Prabhas completed his education first. He is a B.Tech graduate from Sri Chaitanya College, Hyderabad.

However, the actor has had been loving films since childhood. He made a debut from a Telugu film Eshwar in 2002. However, the film did an average business at the box office.

In 2003, Prabhas did his first lead role in the film Raghavendra but this too did average business at the box office. However, his biggest breakthrough was the film Varsham. After that, Prabhas’ career took off to the high level as he has given many hits like Adavi Raamudu and Chakram.

Later in back 2005, he did a film with Baahubali’s director S. S. Rajamouli named, Chatrapathi. His portrayal of a refugee, exploited by goons appealed the audiences.

Since then, he has done many Telugu films like Pournami, Yogi, Munna, Bujjigadu, Billa, Ek Niranjan, Mr. Perfect, Rebel and Mirchi.

Interestingly, Prabhas has also done a cameo in the Hindi film Action Jackson.

Well, it seems like S.S. Rajamouli is rather lucky for him as his Baahubali has given a boost to Prabhas career. After getting famous from Baahubali series, Prabhas will now be seen in a bilingual film Saaho which also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Arun Vijay and Neil Nitin Mukesh in the lead roles. The film is scheduled to be released on May 2018.

Way to go, Prabhas

Happy Birthday the ultimate Baahubali of India!