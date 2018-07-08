Happy Birthday Neetu Singh! These throwback pictures of Ranbir Kapoor’s mom will make you feel nostalgic

Today, Sanju star Ranbir Kapoor’s mom Neetu Singh turns 60 and on this special occasion of her life, the actress will be celebrating her birthday with her son, husband Rishi Kapoor and daughter Riddhima in Paris. Reportedly, Ranbir has planned a special treat for his lovely mother who was once one of the famous actresses of late 70s.

Born on July 8, 1958, Neetu Singh began her acting career as a child artist in the film Suraj (1966). Later, she made her big Bollywood debut in 1973 with the film, Rickshawala. Further, she worked in many popular films like Deewaar (1975), Khel Khel Mein (1975), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Parvarish (1977), Kaala Patthar (1979), Yaarana (1981) and others.

During her successful career, Neetu found her soul mate in actor Rishi Kapoor and they got married on January 22, 1980. The duo has two children, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni who was born on 15 September 1980 and Ranbir Kapoor were born on 28 September 1982. Riddhima Kapoor is a fashion designer by profession and got married to Delhi-based industrialist Bharat Sahni on 25 January 2006 and gave birth to a daughter named Samara on 23 March 2011, while, Ranbir Kapoor is an established Bollywood actor.

Neetu Singh was known for her bubbly nature and her roles in her films. Hence, on the occasion of Neetu’s birthday, let’s take a look at some throwback pictures of Neetu Singh Kapoor.

just had one of those euphoric moments of scrolling thru google baba and finding this beautiful gem 💚 from the 70’s 💞 #neetusingh #neetukapoor pic.twitter.com/42PrwzPzuF — aaisha (@_Aaisha_) May 20, 2018

Here’s a #RarePic of the two of the eternal divas – #Rekha and #NeetuSingh sharing a candid moment. pic.twitter.com/IGyjAUEdq6 — Filmi Gaane (@FilmiGaane) May 6, 2018

Happy Birthday, Neetu Singh!