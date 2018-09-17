Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Bollywood celebrities wish ‘visionary’ PM on 68th birthday

Mumbai: Veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Rishi Kapoor wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a long and healthy life on his 68th birthday on Monday.

Amitabh tweeted on Sunday night: “Varsh nav, harsh nav, utkarsh nav (New year, new happiness, new flourish). Happy birthday PM Modi.”

Anupam shared a photograph of himself with Modi shaking hands and praised his “honesty and great vision”. “Happy birthday PM Narendra Modiji. May God fulfil all your dreams, for our motherland, India. May you continue to lead our country for years with your hard work, honesty and great vision. May your critics continue to have sleepless nights. Wishing you a long and healthy life,” he captioned the image.

Happy birthday PM @narendramodi ji. May God fulfil all your dreams, for our motherland, India. May you continue to lead our country for years with your hard work, honesty & great vision. May your critics continue to have sleepless nights. Wishing you a long & healthy life.🙏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jQKg5PdUZg — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 16, 2018

Rishi Kapoor also wished “Narendra bhai Modi” on his birthday.

Many Happy Returns of the day Narendra bhai Modi. God Bless! pic.twitter.com/Tvfym3FAPL — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 17, 2018

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi wished for “a long, healthy and prosperous life. Your selflessness is an inspiration to all of us. More power to you Sir!”

Many happy returns of the day to our Honorable PM @narendramodi ji. Wish you a long, healthy and prosperous life. Your selflessness is an inspiration to all of us. More power to you sir! #HappyBdayPMModi pic.twitter.com/N9d0XZQVwY — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) September 17, 2018

Manushi Chhillar also wished PM and shared the experience after she won Miss World 2017 title. Manushi wrote, “Wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday! #HappyBdayPMModi During my homecoming after winning Miss World, I don’t remember being quiet for even a single minute. His patience is admirable as he listened to my stories from college and Miss World.

Wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday! #HappyBdayPMModi

During my homecoming after winning Miss World, I don’t remember being quiet for even a single minute. His patience is admirable as he listened to my stories from college and Miss World. pic.twitter.com/voPtByWBpA — Manushi Chhillar (@ManushiChhillar) September 16, 2018

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also wished PM Modi, he said, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji. May Lord Ganesha bless u with great health and stronger determination to serve the nation and continue to take it to greater heights of success.”