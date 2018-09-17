Free Press Journal
Home / Bollywood / Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Bollywood celebrities wish 'visionary' PM on 68th birthday

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Bollywood celebrities wish ‘visionary’ PM on 68th birthday

— By Agencies | Sep 17, 2018 02:57 pm
Mumbai: Veteran actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher and Rishi Kapoor wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a long and healthy life on his 68th birthday on Monday.

Amitabh tweeted on Sunday night: “Varsh nav, harsh nav, utkarsh nav (New year, new happiness, new flourish). Happy birthday PM Modi.”

Anupam shared a photograph of himself with Modi shaking hands and praised his “honesty and great vision”. “Happy birthday PM Narendra Modiji. May God fulfil all your dreams, for our motherland, India. May you continue to lead our country for years with your hard work, honesty and great vision. May your critics continue to have sleepless nights. Wishing you a long and healthy life,” he captioned the image.

Rishi Kapoor also wished “Narendra bhai Modi” on his birthday.

Actor Vivek Anand Oberoi wished for “a long, healthy and prosperous life. Your selflessness is an inspiration to all of us. More power to you Sir!”

Manushi Chhillar also wished PM and shared the experience after she won Miss World 2017 title. Manushi wrote, “Wishing our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi a very happy birthday! #HappyBdayPMModi During my homecoming after winning Miss World, I don’t remember being quiet for even a single minute. His patience is admirable as he listened to my stories from college and Miss World.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also wished PM Modi, he said, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to Hon. PM @narendramodi Ji. May Lord Ganesha bless u with great health and stronger determination to serve the nation and continue to take it to greater heights of success.”

