It’s a celebration time for Shahid Kapoor and his family as the family welcomes new member, baby boy. Mira Rajput gave birth to a baby boy on September 5 at Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital. However, there is one more thing that makes the day special as second-time mommy is celebrating her 24th birthday today and hubby Shahid is leaving no stone unturned to make it special. To mark the special day, Shahid has ordered a cake to celebrate Mira’s birthday and the arrival of Jr Kapoor. The cake is made by Daffodils Creations.

The cake makers took to Instagram to share the picture of the cake on which they have written, “Just Hatched, Happy Birthday Mother Hen”. The post is shared with the caption saying, “This cake was a special gesture by #ShahidKapoor, as a double celebration was in order, the arrival of Jr Kapoor & 2nd time Mommy #MiraKapoor ‘s Birthday!! As little time as we got to put this cake together, we hope it helped in making their Joyous day that much more Memorable. Wishing #Mira a very #HappyBirthday & many many #Congratulations with Lots of Love and Best Wishes to the entire Family!!”

Earlier, Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur, mother Neelima Azeem with Ishaan Khatter, Supriya Pathak and Mira’s mother Bela Rajput paid visit to Mira in the hospital. Not to forget, big sister Misha also paid a visit to mommy and little munchkin.