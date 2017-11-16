Happy Birthday Meenakshi Sheshadri! The grace of the 80’s!

Meenakshi Sheshadri, the elegance beauty of Bollywood turns a year old today. She born on same date in 1963 in Tamil family in Jharkhand. At the age of 17, in 1981 she won a Miss India contest and also represented as Miss International 1981 in Japan.

She debuted in Bollywood in the year 1983 with the film ‘Painter Babu’, it did not make the kind of success in the box office. After debut failure movie, she decided to quit acting. But when she featured in Subhash Ghai’s film ‘Hero’ in a lead female role opposite to Jackie Shroff, it broke all records in 80s.

After which she was featured in Awara Baap, Bewafai, Aandhi Toofan, Meri Jung, Ganga Jamuna and Saraswati and Shahensha among others.

Sheshadri is married to Harish Mysore in 1995.

After marrying him she left Bollywood and Mumbai and settled down in USA. Now in Dallas she is running her own dance school called “Cherish Institute of Dance”.

Also a documentary film was made on her life by Margret Stephens called ‘Meenakshi Accept Her Wings’; the two-hour musical documentary depicts the transitional lifestyle of the dancer-actress to a homemaker. The movie tells about her life after movies and marriage.

Actor Rishi Kapoor took to micro-blogging website Twitter on Wednesday morning to share a photograph of the former actress and asked his fans to guess who the actress was.