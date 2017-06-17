Happy Birthday Lisa Haydon: Her journey to motherhood in pictures 

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ actress Lisa Haydon, who was seen in a hot avatar opposite Ranbir Kapoor, turns 31 today. This year Lisa has a double reason to celebrate her birthday. And the good news is Lisa became mom for the first time recently.

During her pregnancy days, she did not fail to shows off her beautiful body features. She flaunted her baby bumps in each and every situation like picnic, with friends, during get together or in a bath tub.

Last year in October, Lisa Haydon got hitched to boyfriend Dino Lalvani. Dino is the son of Gullu Lalvani, a Pakistan-born British entrepreneur.

Earlier, Lisa was seen enjoying quality time with her hubby, close friends in an exotic location in a globe. Lisa took to Instagram to post a picture of herself posing in a bikini, while caressing her baby bump. She shared the picture with a caption that read, “Humble beginnings.”

In another post, Lisa was seen enjoying a bubble bath in her residence while her big, round tummy peeks from amidst the bubbles. Now, isn’t that cute? Have a look:

Lisa Haydon shared yet another picture with her beautiful baby bump. The actor is seen wearing a short, sheer white dress made out of lace as she posed in what looks like a bathroom.

She had also done a photoshoot for Elle cover, captioned the picture: “Morphing into the most exciting shape of my life!! This is my favourite cover till date because my (baby) made it on as well.” The issue featuring Lisa Haydon on cover talked about body issues and labelled the actress as “Free Spirit, Earth Mother.”

