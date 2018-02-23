Happy birthday Karan Singh Grover: These picture of KSG are ABS-olutely sexy, see pics
Think about Karan Singh Grover and you’ll think of a perfectly chiselled body and amazing biceps. Married to hottie Bipasha Basu, for KSG, fitness is a part of life. The ‘Alone’ actor is celebrating his 36th birthday today. Last seen in ‘Hate Story 3’, KSG rose to fame with his TV blockbuster shows, ‘Dil Mil Gaye’ and ‘Qubool Hai’. His versatility, attractive physique and good looks soon became the talk of the town.
Karan Singh Grover is known for his envious muscular physique and six-pack abs, which makes him one of the hottest hunks in Bollywood. His Instagram handle is too flooded with pictures and videos of him pulling off extraordinary style of workouts. Karan’s gym training and workout regime coupled with a strict diet is not for the easily dissuaded. With a chiseled body and perfect abs that can give young actors a run of their money.
So on his birthday, we bring pictures and videos of KSG, which will make you hit the gym right now!