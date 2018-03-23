Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut! Check out glimpses of environment-friendly birthday celebrations of Bollywood’s ‘Queen’

Bollywood’s queen Kangana Ranaut today turns 31. On this special occasion, the actress is celebrating her birthday at her new home in Manali with her family and friends. People usually celebrate their birthday with alcohol and drinks, but Kangana seems to be an exception to it.

Kangana began her birthday in an environment-friendly manner. Kangana planted some saplings to make her birthday environmentally special and memorable. The moment has been captured by Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel as she shared some of the pics on her social media account. Rangoli captioned the snap, “On her birthday our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet. May you live long and live a beautiful life”.

On her b’day our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet 🌍 …May you live long and live a beautiful life .. 😘♥️🌺 #HappyBirthdayKanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/kHipLaaiD9 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) March 23, 2018

Kangana is all set to celebrate her birthday at a go-green drive. pic.twitter.com/0JT3Ip6ayS — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 22, 2018

Kangana planted 31 trees in the past week to mark her 31st birthday. The actress will spend a quite day with friends and family in Manali today #HappyBirthdayKangana pic.twitter.com/3eVJ4QToGv — Kangana Ranaut Daily (@KanganaDaily) March 23, 2018

Well, we can see Kangana looking damn in cool in track pants and sweatshirt and enjoying planting saplings on her birthday. Earlier, the actress reportedly planted 31 trees in the past week to mark her 31st birthday, today. Moreover, Kangana has also planned to celebrate her birthday by gardening, taking piano lessons and an elaborate lunch with her family.

