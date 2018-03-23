Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#RahulGandhi
#FacebookDataScandal
#PNBScam
#NoConfidenceMotion
#MohammedShami
Home / Entertainment / Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut! Check out glimpses of environment-friendly birthday celebrations of Bollywood’s ‘Queen’

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut! Check out glimpses of environment-friendly birthday celebrations of Bollywood’s ‘Queen’

— By Sumit Rajguru | Mar 23, 2018 12:10 pm
FOLLOW US:

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut, Kangana Ranaut Birthday special, Kangana Ranaut turns 31, Bollywood's queen, happy birthday queen, Manali, planting, Kangana ranaut planting

Bollywood’s queen Kangana Ranaut today turns 31. On this special occasion, the actress is celebrating her birthday at her new home in Manali with her family and friends. People usually celebrate their birthday with alcohol and drinks, but Kangana seems to be an exception to it.

Kangana began her birthday in an environment-friendly manner. Kangana planted some saplings to make her birthday environmentally special and memorable. The moment has been captured by Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel as she shared some of the pics on her social media account. Rangoli captioned the snap, “On her birthday our little Queen gifts herself a greener planet. May you live long and live a beautiful life”.

 


Well, we can see Kangana looking damn in cool in track pants and sweatshirt and enjoying planting saplings on her birthday. Earlier, the actress reportedly planted 31 trees in the past week to mark her 31st birthday, today. Moreover, Kangana has also planned to celebrate her birthday by gardening, taking piano lessons and an elaborate lunch with her family.

Happy Birthday, Kangana Ranaut!

You are the real dashing Queen of Bollywood

 

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK