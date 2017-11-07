Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: 5 instances that prove he doesn’t believe living by the rules

South Film Industry’s superstar Kamal Haasan turns 63 today. On this special occasion of his life, the actor has decided not to celebrate his birthday. Well, recently the actor took to Twitter and wrote, “To those who love me and dislike the idea of my cancelling my birthday celebrations.”

Well, the actor knows that the day is not important but the feeling of joy is important to celebrate every occasion. Kamal Haasan is the star who has always been making his fans love him again and again by doing philanthropic work in his films as well as politics. Kamal Haasan has been entertaining audiences for 45 years. The actor has not only done films in Tamil and Telugu but also he has also done some memorable work in Hindi as well as Malayalam and Kannada films.

Three-time National Award winning actor has always been considered as one of the daring actors of Indian film industry. There were actors in the south industry who were trying to hide their personal life from media. But Kamal Haasan has always kept his life like an open book and did many things on his own terms. That is why he is considered as the ‘Bindaas’ actor of south films.

So, on the occasion of the legendary star Kamal Haasan’s birthday, let’s see the 5 major instances, which prove he has always been bindaas.

Live-in relationship

During the late 80s, Kamal Haasan was in a live-in relationship with actress Sarika. Well, it had made headline those days because Kamal was married to his first wife Vani Ganpathy. However, he gave her a divorce in 1988 and married his live-in partner Sarika in the same year.

Love child

Do you know Kamal Haasan’s daughter Shruti Haasan is a love child of Kamal and Sarika? Yes, during their live-in-relationship period, Sarika got pregnant with Kamal’s child. Due to this, the actor surprisingly didn’t get shocked and accepted the fact despite having society’s pressure. After giving birth to Shruti Haasan in 1986, Sarika got married to Kamal in 1988.

Outspoken nature

Kamal Haasan has always been known for his outspoken nature. Apparently, ‘Nilavembu’ considered as the traditional medicine for the disease like dengue. However, Kamal said in a statement that “I had put out the tweet to avoid the medicine, which is under a controversy, from being given in excess quantity. I don’t prefer those of my movement to give a medicine without the advice or direction of a doctor that it’s being spread as if Kamal Haasan is opposed to nilavembu is not fair.”

No stranger to controversy

Recently, Kamal Haasan made a controversial statement in which he hurt Hindu sentiments. Kamal Haasan is a self-proclaimed atheist and as per The Hindu’s report, he said, “Hindus cannot challenge others to show extremists among them since extremism has spread to that extent even among the Hindus.” Hindus are losing faith in the principle of Satyameva Jayate and instead, they were subscribing to ‘might is right’.” Well, after his statement, it has created major havoc within the society as right-wing groups have filed a defamation case against the actor. Some have asked for him to be shot dead.

Silent Star!

Kamal Haasan showed his daring nature in 1987 when in the race of commercial films, Kamal took a big risk by acting in the silent film, Pushpaka Vimana. Interestingly, his risk turned out to be the major success for him as the film had a 35-week theatrical run in Bengaluru.

Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan