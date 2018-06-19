Happy Birthday Kajal Aggarwal: 8 Facts about the Magadheera actress that will raise your brows

Kajal Aggarwal, known for her roles in some South blockbusters, turns a year older today. The actress, despite not having a Godfather in the entertainment industry, has overcome obstacles and even language barriers to establish herself as a popular actress. And not surprisingly, she is highly successful! Despite the fact that she was born in a Hindi speaking family, Kajal Aggarwal is known for her performances in some of the most popular films down South.With historic films gaining much prominence down South, S.S. Rajamouli, the director of the Baahubali series, earlier had experimented with the genre with many films in the category. One amongst them was Magadheera which starred Ram Charan Teja and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. The film not only went on to become a super-hit but it also attracted the attention of many filmmakers who are vying to make a remake of it. On the Bollywood front, even though Kajal has appeared in a handful of films, out of which two have been successful at the box office. She featured opposite Ajay Devgn in Singham which was her first full-fledged role in Bollywood. And the other film was Special 26 where she played Akshay Kumar’s love interest. She was last seen in Do Laafzon Ki Kahani with Randeep Hooda and since then, she is yet to make an announcement about her next project. But did you know that Singham was ideally not the debut of Kajal Aggarwal? On the occasion of her birthday, let us tell you 6 interesting facts about the actress that will definitely leave you surprised: 1. Did you know? Singham was not Kajal Aggarwal’s Bollywood debut ideally. In fact, she appeared in a Hindi film even before she made her South debut. We are talking about the film Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, where she appears in the song ‘Pyar Mein’ alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. If you have missed her, here’s a picture of her from the song. 2. As we mentioned before, Kajal Aggarwal hailed from a Hindi speaking family. What is interesting further is that she was not only in born in the city of Bollywood, Mumbai but also completed her education from here. Before heading south, she completed her college from popular Mumbai colleges, Jai Hind and KC College. 3. Kajal Aggarwal also ventured into the world of entrepreneurship. Not only did she start her own jewellery line with her sister Nisha Aggarwal called Marsala but Kajal is also a part of the social commerce venture called Buddies Nation. She also owns her own jewellery franchise Marsala with her sister Nisha Agarwal. 4. In an interview last year, Kajal Agarwal had revealed that her car was a white Audi. 5. When it comes to starting her day, Kajal is actually early bird whose day generally starts at 5 am. 6. Kajal Agarwal is an ice cream lover. In fact, she has earlier stated in an interview that her entire family is ice-cream obsessed. She is also a huge fan of chocolates 7. Kajal Aggarwal loves swimming. Besides the usual exercise, Kajal likes to swim regularly to keep herself in shape. 8. Kajal Aggarwal had once stated that she is a great cook and that she makes the world’s best omelette. Speaking about her next film, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in the Tamil remake of the Kangana Ranaut starrer Queen. On this special day, we at Bollywood Hungama wish the actress a very Happy Birthday.