Happy Birthday Ileana D’Cruz: Check out her adorable pictures that will make you to go wow!

The gorgeous woman Ileana D’Cruz turns 30. She made her debut in Anurag Basu’s film ‘Barfi’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. And, it was a successful film at the box office, which won many awards.

She was born and brought up in Mumbai. She is a Goan Catholic and her mother tongue is Konkani. She completed her graduation from Mumbai University. Her dream was to be a model and actress. From the beginning, she prepared herself as a model and actress; so she started her acting career at a very young age.

In an interview, she spoke about her dream boy. She said, “I’m really hard to impress. And I have a long list to tick off: A true gentleman. Masculinity. Genuineness. Intelligence. A good sense of humour. Really good cologne. One who’s well-dressed and well-spoken. I’m still looking!”

Super excited to be a part of the new Mango store launch at Select CityWalk mall tomorrow at 6pm in Delhi! Hope you guys can drop by and say Hi!!! #MangoLovesDelhi #MangoDelhiXMyntra : @rohanshrestha #whiteTseries A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official) on Oct 3, 2017 at 1:21am PDT

Need Vitamin Sea #tbt #beachbum #takemeback #fiji Photo by my ♥️ @andrewkneebonephotography A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:53pm PDT