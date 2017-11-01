Free Press Journal
Happy Birthday Ileana D'Cruz: Check out her adorable pictures that will make you to go wow!

Happy Birthday Ileana D’Cruz: Check out her adorable pictures that will make you to go wow!

— By Mamta Sonar | Nov 01, 2017 12:03 pm
The gorgeous woman Ileana D’Cruz turns 30. She made her debut in Anurag Basu’s film ‘Barfi’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. And, it was a successful film at the box office, which won many awards.

She was born and brought up in Mumbai. She is a Goan Catholic and her mother tongue is Konkani. She completed her graduation from Mumbai University. Her dream was to be a model and actress. From the beginning, she prepared herself as a model and actress; so she started her acting career at a very young age.

In an interview, she spoke about her dream boy. She said, “I’m really hard to impress. And I have a long list to tick off: A true gentleman. Masculinity. Genuineness. Intelligence. A good sense of humour. Really good cologne. One who’s well-dressed and well-spoken. I’m still looking!”


Check out some sexy picture of Ileana D’Cruz

Need Vitamin Sea #tbt #beachbum #takemeback #fiji Photo by my ♥️ @andrewkneebonephotography

A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official) on

It’s the most wonderful time of the year ❤ Photo by my love @andrewkneebonephotography who’s serenading me right now ❤

A post shared by Ileana D’Cruz (@ileana_official) on

