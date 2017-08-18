Happy Birthday Gulzar… here are 10 mesmerising songs of the Bollywood legend

The Bollywood legend Gulzar saab’s turned 83 today. Ethreal poetry and Gulzar are synonyms. His words are magical. Gulzar saab presens a different side to every emotion, and brought new meaning to every situation through his poet and songs whether it is a romantic song or a sad songs.

Since then, he has written lyrics for the best composers in each decade; from SD Burman to his son RD, from Madan Mohan to Laxmikant-Pyarelal, from AR Rahman to Vishal Bhardwaj.

Today on his birthday, we bring you some of his best 10 songs in Bollywood…

1 Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le (Sadma)

2 Aanewala Pal Janewala hai (Golmaal)

3 Tujhse Naaraz Nahin Zindagi (Masoom)

4 Musafir Hoon Yaro (Parichay)

5 Mera Kuch Samaan (Ijazat)

6 Naino Ki Mat Maniyo (Omkara)

7 Satrangi Re (Dil se)

8 Kajra Re (Bunty aur Babli)

9 Yaaram (Ek Thi Dayaan)