Happy Birthday Esha Gupta: 20 times she broke the internet with her hot and sizzling pictures
The hot diva of Bollywood Esha Gupta turns 32 today. She has made headlines many times but recently she was in news for her sizzling and topless photoshoots. Esha is quite popular on social media and her Instagram pictures are a treat for her fans in many ways. The model turned actress started her career in Bollywood with the movie Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi and the movie did quite well on box-office. Talking about her photoshoots, Esha has amazed everyone with the pictures, but some were not pleased and started trolling her. But, the actress did not care and started posting more pictures, more sensuous than before.
She broke the myth of women in Indian society by going beyond boundaries. Her statements have always supported women and slammed stereotyped men. Like Samajwadi party MLA Abu Azmi’s comment on women wearing shot dresses. Esha Gupta came up with a fitting reply. “The only woman to blame here, n she probably would have blamed herself too, is the woman who unknowingly gave birth to a jerk like u#AbuAzmi”. So in this special FPJ feature, we wish Esha Gupta Happy Birthday and here are some of the most sizzling pictures of the actress.