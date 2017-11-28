Happy Birthday Esha Gupta: 20 times she broke the internet with her hot and sizzling pictures

The hot diva of Bollywood Esha Gupta turns 32 today. She has made headlines many times but recently she was in news for her sizzling and topless photoshoots. Esha is quite popular on social media and her Instagram pictures are a treat for her fans in many ways. The model turned actress started her career in Bollywood with the movie Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi and the movie did quite well on box-office. Talking about her photoshoots, Esha has amazed everyone with the pictures, but some were not pleased and started trolling her. But, the actress did not care and started posting more pictures, more sensuous than before.

She broke the myth of women in Indian society by going beyond boundaries. Her statements have always supported women and slammed stereotyped men. Like Samajwadi party MLA Abu Azmi’s comment on women wearing shot dresses. Esha Gupta came up with a fitting reply. “The only woman to blame here, n she probably would have blamed herself too, is the woman who unknowingly gave birth to a jerk like u#AbuAzmi”. So in this special FPJ feature, we wish Esha Gupta Happy Birthday and here are some of the most sizzling pictures of the actress.

Waking up to Monday 👸🏽 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 26, 2017 at 8:45pm PST

🕊 #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 21, 2017 at 9:19pm PST

Above n beyond #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:02pm PST

Basic #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 15, 2017 at 5:25am PST

“Here’s looking at you kid” #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 11, 2017 at 10:56pm PST

Never miss your leg day..🍑 #gq A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Nov 9, 2017 at 6:58am PST

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

📸 @mehakoberoi A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Sep 3, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

📸 @taras84 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 25, 2017 at 7:52pm PDT

SAVAGE A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 11, 2017 at 1:56am PDT

Healthy life 😋 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

All eyes on you A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

All eyes on you A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

All eyes on you A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

White shadows A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 5, 2017 at 2:54am PDT

White shadows A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 5, 2017 at 2:50am PDT

White lies A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:54am PDT

White lies A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 3, 2017 at 2:53am PDT

🖤 A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 1, 2017 at 10:16am PDT