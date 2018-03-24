Happy Birthday Emraan Hashmi: Bollywood’s ‘Serial Kisser’ is a real superhero for his son

Bollywood’s serial kisser Emraan Hashmi turns 39 today. Emraan Hashmi is right now considered as one of the popular actors of Bollywood. After all, apart from carrying a serial kisser image, the actor also surprised everyone with his performances in the films like Shanghai, The Dirty Picture, Azhar, Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai and so on.

Well, Emraan Hashmi has tasted a fair amount of success in Bollywood. But, the actor has gone through a tragedy of life for his son Ayan. Reportedly, Emraan’s son Ayan had suffered from Cancer. Well, after finding that an 8-year-old son is having a deadly disease, Emraan and his wife Parveen fought hard to take him out of danger.

Finally, they beat cancer at a very first stage. We must say that Emraan Hashmi has experienced the worst nightmare of his life. Hence, he explained the whole story of how he and his son Ayan fought with cancer, in a book, The Kiss of Life: How A Superhero and My Son Defeated Cancer.

When Emraan was asked about the same, he had shared, “It didn’t anyway, in any way make any sense for us because there was no warning sign, there was no accompanying fever, there was no physical discomfort. There was only one thing that we missed as parents and that was a tumour that had grown on the left side was, there was a bump here and went unnoticed.”

Emraan and his wife Parveen love their son so much as at one time they were blaming themselves for his condition. He had said, “We thought it (a tumour) was putting on weight and I think the first thing we felt was a feeling of guilt. He was 3 years 10 months then and we’ve made the choices for this kid and where did we go wrong?”

Hats Off to Emraan for being a real superhero for his son Ayan!

Kudos!!