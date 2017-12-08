Happy Birthday Dharmendra: 15 throwback pictures of Bollywood’s He-Man

Bollywood’s He-Man Dharmendra will be celebrating his 82nd birthday today. He is popularly known as action king in Bollywood and his iconic dialogue ‘kutte mein tera khoon pi jaunga’ has become famous like his name.

He is a multitalented actor, famous for not only action, but also romantic and comic roles. His famous song ‘Yamla Pagla Deewana’ still mesmerises younger fans of Dharamji. He gave superhit films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dharamveer, Dost and Seeta Aur Geeta among others.

Dharmendra’s personal life has seen lots of twists and turns. He got married with Prakash Kaur in 1954. The couple has two sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol and two daughters Vijayta Deol and Ajeeta Deol. He has a happy family.

Besides this, Dharamji also fell in love with Dream Girl, Hema Malini. After many controversies, the duo got married in 1979 and have lived happily ever after. The couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

On Dharmendra’s 82nd birthday today, here are 15 throwback pictures of Bollywood’s He-Man

Bobby Deol with Dharmendra

Boddy Deol’s throwback picture of his dad and mom

Amithabh Bachchan’s throwback picture of Dharmendra and himself from the film Sholay

Hema Malini and Dharmendra wedding pic

Love is in the air

Old pic of Hema and Dharmendra

Another pictures of Hema and Dharmendra

Amitabh Bachchan taking pictures of Hema and Dharamji

Esha, Ahaana, Hema and Dharmendra

Esha Deol with dad

Dharmendraji’s complete family

Is Dharmendraji naked?

Dharmendra with Shashi Kapoor

Sridevi and Dharmendra in a throwback picture

Always be with you