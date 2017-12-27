Happy Birthday Bhaijaan: Salman Khan parties with MS Dhoni and others; see pics

Salman Khan has all the reasons to have amazing birthday celebrations. The actor, who is celebrating his 52nd birthday today, has double reasons to celebrate as his latest release ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has already touched Rs. 150 crore mark in just five days.

On Tuesday night, just like every year, Salman Khan headed to his Panvel farmhouse to celebrate his birthday with his close friends and family at his Panvel farmhouse. On his special day, he was accompanied by his ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ co-star Katrina Kaif and director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Former Indian Cricket Team Captain MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni were amongst the guests who headed to the party after attending Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma‘s wedding reception earlier. Salman clocked a few snaps with the cricketer, Arpita Khan Sharma and Bina Kak.

Then, Salman was seen on the dance floor dancing to the hit tracks including his song ‘Baby Ko Bass Pasand Hai’ from ‘Sultan’. He also danced to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’ with the guests.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Remo D’souza directed ‘Race 3’. Jacqueline Fernandez and now Anil Kapoor are returning to the franchise. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, and Daisy Shah. Directed by Remo D’souza and produced by Salman Khan Films and Tips, ‘Race 3’ is slated to release on Eid 2018.