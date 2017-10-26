Happy Birthday Asin: Find out all about the special bond the new mom shares with Khiladi Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actress Asin Thottumkal turns 32 today and on this special occasion, the actress will be celebrating her birthday with her newly born-baby girl and her husband, Micromax’s co-founder, Rahul Sharma. Asin was born in Kochi in Kerala in a Syro Malabar Catholic family. Her father Joseph Thottumkal is an ex-CBI officer and later managed several businesses. Her mother Seline Thottumkal, who moved from Kochi to Chennai to Mumbai to live with her daughter, is a surgeon. Asin has always been special for her parents as well as her husband. After all, on Tuesday i.e October 24, Asin has given birth to a cute little angel. Since then, her happiness has gone on to cloud nine.

But do you know, there is one more person who is extremely happy with Asin and Rahul’s happiness. And that is none other than our ultimate Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar.

Yes, Akshay Kumar is the closest friend of Asin as well as her hubby Rahul. Well, despite making debut in a Bollywood opposite Aamir Khan from the film Ghajini (2008), Asin is very much closer to Akshay as she considers him as a family member. On the work front, Asin has worked with Akshay in two films like Housefull 2 and Khiladi 786. Since then, their friendship bond has become stronger than anyone else.

❤️ #ARwedding #WhiteWedding #DayWedding #Asin #Rahul A post shared by Asin Thottumkal (@simply.asin) on Jan 22, 2016 at 5:27am PST

Interestingly, Akshay too takes care of Asin like a dear friend. In the Catholic marriage of Asin and Rahul, Akshay Kumar had become best man from Asin’s side. The Khiladi Kumar had given many blessings to the newly-wed couple then.

One joy which is completely unmatched…congratulations to my dearest friends @simply.asin and Rahul on the arrival of their little angel 😁 A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:39pm PDT

That’s not the only work Akshay did for Asin! Interestingly, when Asin has given a birth to her newborn baby girl, Akshay was the first Bollywood actor who quickly rushed to the hospital and took a picture with the cute little angel. Notably, he also shared this beautiful moment on his Instagram account and increased more happiness on the newly become parents.

May you remain friends forever.

Happy Birthday, Asin!

Congrats for becoming the mother of a cute baby girl.