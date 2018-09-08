Happy birthday Ashaji… 85, ageless, artistic and awesome

Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle!! – the versatile singer celebrates her 85th birthday today. In the early 1960s, Ashaji started as a playback singer in Bollywood. From Cabaret numbers to soulful melodies her experimental efforts with different forms of music has amazed everyone till date.

Ashaji has spend more than 50 years in Bollywood and sung countless solos and duets numbers for yesteryear and current lead actresses. Due to remarkable contribution to Indian cinema, she received six Filmfare awards, two National films awards, IIFA awards and many more such accolades during her musical journey. She also received a Dadasaheb Phalke Award and has been honoured with the Padma Vibhusan (the second highest civilan award) by the Indian Government.

Not only in 60’s or 70’s, Ashaji today also rocks with her voice. After a mid-career break, she made a come back in Hindi cinema with Urmila Matondkar starrer Rangeela in 1994. Some of the songs from the movie “Tanha Tanha” and ” Rangeela Re” were chart busters. After that Ashaji and A R Rehman teamed-up for records hits like “Mujhe Rang De” from Thakshak “Radha Kaise Na Jale” from Lagaan, “Kahin Aag lage” from Taal and many more.

Today as she turns 83, we present you some of her most amazing solos – especially item numbers sung by Ashaji.

Dil Cheez kya hai aap meri- Umrao Jaan

Aao na gale lagao na- Mere Jeevan Saathi

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja – Caravan

Mera Naam Hai Shabnam – Kati Patang

Yeh mera Dil pyaar ka deewana– Don

Dil Jalon ka Dil Jaala ke – Zanzeer

