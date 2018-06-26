Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: Battling tragedies, ‘Namaste England’ actor has been family’s pillar of strength!

Today, one of the popular young actors of Bollywood, Arjun Kapoor turns 33 today and on this special occasion, his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor gave an emotional treat and wish to his lovely brother. The Dhadak actress Janhvi recently posted a picture with Arjun on her Instagram handle. She captioned the snap, “You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya ❤”

Well, as we all know, post-Sridevi’s sudden demise Arjun has always been giving strong and emotional support to her daughter Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. He has always been standing like a pillar for his family. Do you know how?

Take a look:

Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor’s mother Mona Kapoor was Boney Kapoor’s first wife. However, due to Boney’s extra-marital relationship with Sridevi, Mona and Boney parted ways. Sadly, Mona Shourie Kapoor suffered from cancer, and son Arjun had taken all the care of his mother until her death on March 25, 2012. Notably, Mona died just 45 days before Arjun Kapoor’s Bollywood debut film Ishaqzaade’s release. Arjun wanted Mona to watch his first film, but destiny had written something else in his life.

After the death of Mona, Arjun took all the responsibility of his little sister Anshula Kapoor. Despite having a busy schedule of shooting and other things, Arjun always takes time off for Anshula and take care of him like an angel. Apart from her, Arjun is very close to his cousins Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Harshvardhan Kapoor and others. The humble and helpful person never misses any chance to support his cousins. Especially, Sonam and Arjun’s bond is like no one else. They just look adorable with each other.

Arjun is also very close to his uncles Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor. Whenever his chachus are in need, Arjun is always there for them. Recently, we saw how Arjun chipped in with family for Sonam’s wedding.

And lastly, Arjun played the biggest and played the most important role of the pillar for his dad Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter and his half-sisters Janhvi and Khushi. After Sridevi’s death, Boney was completely heartbroken and sank into the ocean of emotions. At that time, putting all the past grudges aside, Arjun gave emotional support to Boney as well as Khushi and Janhvi. Right from bringing Sridevi’s mortal remains from Dubai to her last rituals, Arjun didn’t leave the trio alone from him. After that, Arjun and his three sisters Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi bond have now become so strong that they are now giving sibling goals to many.

Kudos, Arjun Kapoor for being a pillar of your family for true manner.

Happy Birthday, Arjun Kapoor!!!