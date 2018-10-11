Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Aishwarya and Aradhya wish Big B with these posts; check out

Amitabh Bachchan is the megastar of Bollywood, and in his five-decade-long career, the actor has played many versatile roles which gained him fan following around the globe. Fans are crazy about the actor and wait for hours outside his house to just get a glimpse of him. And today it is a special day for the Bachchan family as the actor turns 76.

And to make his birthday more special Aishwarya posted two gorgeous throwback photos on Instagram — one of Big B and another of six-year-old Aaradhya with her “Dadaji”. She wrote, “MAY THE LIGHT KEEP SHINING GOD BLESS HAPPY BIRTHDAY PA” and added a long string of celebration emojis for emphasis. Along with the sweet shot of Amitabh and Aaradhya, she posted her daughter’s heartwarming birthday message, writing in her caption, “HAPPYYY 76th BIRTHDAY Dadaji.”



However, the buzz is that the actor is not going to celebrate his birthday, a source from the Bachchan family reveals, “Shweta (the Big B’s daughter) lost her father-in-law Rajan Nanda a few months ago, while more recently Shweta’s mom-in-law Ritu Nanda lost her mother, the much-missed Krishna Raj Kapoor. On top of that one of Mr Bachchan’s Favorited co-stars Rishi Kapoor has left for medical treatment in the US for a very serious ailment.”

The source says the Big B is deeply shaken by these losses. “Considering the prevalent somber mood of anxiety and tragedy, Amitji is in no mood for birthday celebrations.”