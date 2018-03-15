Happy Birthday Alia Bhatt: 5 different shades of Raazi actress in Bollywood

Mumbai: Raazi actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating her 25th birthday today. She is among the few who become a star in a very short period. She is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, but her success had got to do more with her passion. She is a multitalented actor, who can also dance and sing. Do you know? She has sung a six of her film songs, including the single ‘Samjhawan Unplugged’, Sooha Sooha from Highway, and the alternate version of the song ‘Ikk Kudi’. But, she is multitalented in acting too. She has played very different roles in movies. On her birthday, we look at her versatile roles in Bollywood.

Sangharsh

We all know that Alia made her debut in Karan Johar’s film ‘SOTY’, but she was a child artist in Sangarsh in 1999. The film stars Akshay Kumay and Preity Zinta. She played the younger version of Zinta’s character Reet Oberoi

Student of the Year

Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year launched three talented stars, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. In this film, Alia Bhatt proved herself with her acting skills and dance. Still remembered for ‘Radha’ and ‘The Disco Song’ where she charmed in a desi look and as well as in western attire. ‘SOTY’ was the first young film of Alia in a lead role.

Udta Punjab

The gorgeous actress was seen in tanned skin and pierced nose as a Bihari migrant. She plays the role of Mary Jane, who get wrongly involved in drugs and further faced many problems. But she never gave up and fought back.

Highway

In Imtiaz Ali’s film ‘Highway’, her portrayal of a lonely teenage girl as Veera Tripathi, who develops Stockholm syndrome after being abducted was acclaimed by critics. She surprising many by getting the deft nuances right. It was as if the actor had grown with the character.

Raazi

Raazi is based on Harinder Sikka’s book Calling Sehmat, which is about a Kashmiri girl who marries an Indian army officer. Alia has been growing as an actor with every film and she is expected to do justice to this serious drama set in the backdrop of war as well. According to the picture, she wore a grey-coloured burqa with minimal makeup and only ear rings and nose stud for jewellery, for the Kashmiri girl look. In another other photo, she is seen wearing a maroon jacket.

Alia wrote with the photos, “Movies or in this case MY movies aren’t just something I do for a living.. it’s kinda the reason I feel like I’m alive ☺️ SO…On my 25th birthday I’ve randomly picked out two images from the 25th DAY of shoot of RAAZI and and and the TRAILER will be out 25 days from today(9th April).. Happy Birthday to me.”