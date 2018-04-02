Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Read why the Raid actor is the complete family man

Today, Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn turned 49 and on this special occasion, the actor has gone for a birthday vacation with his wife-actress Kajol and kids Nysa and Yug. In the early morning, Ajay and his family spotted at Mumbai airport to go for a vacation.

Check out the pics:

Ajay in casual look while Kajol in a sweatshirt was looking damn classy. While Nysa sporting grey sweatshirt and black tee whereas; Yug in his mother’s arms wearing a black sweatshirt and a white tee with denim jeans were looking much attractive.

Well, Ajay Devgn has always been considered as the complete family man despite having a tight schedule of work, the Raid actor never fails to take off some time for his family. Known as an unsocial celeb, Ajay Devgn always love to spend time with his family instead of hanging out with other actors.

Moreover, the actor is also very much protective of his kids as he always takes care of them during social events. Apart from that, the actor also considered himself as a spoiler of his kids. He had told Hindustan Times, “Kajol is the strict one, and handles the discipline of the house. What [Nysa and Yug] don’t get from her, they come and complain to me, and I give them whatever they want. But I also say, ‘Don’t tell this to your mom!’”. He further said, “First, she gets annoyed. I ask her to calm down, and then I tell her that it’s my decision!”

About being a perfect father, he had said to HT, “However indulgent I might be, I draw some lines. My upbringing at home has been typically very middle-class. Me having a very big house and everything doesn’t change things. I still live in a joint family; my parents (Veeru and Veena Devgn) stay with me. The kind of upbringing my kids have got is also similar. They know what’s right and wrong.”

Check out some more pictures:

Playing to my strengths this Diwali 😉 A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Oct 19, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Jun 6, 2016 at 7:42am PDT

We must say, Ajay is indeed a complete family man.

Happy Birthday to you!