Happy Birthday Aaradhya: Adorable photos of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan’s little one who turns 6

Mumbai: Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan daughter turns six today. Aaradhya is a darling of Bachchan family and mom Aishwarya. The latter became a full-time mother and her career took a backseat.

During an interview Abhishek said that, “Aishwarya is a Supermom”.

Grandfather Amitabh Bachchan shared an adorable photo of Aaradhya holding a picture in her hand. Big B captioned the picture, “When she will remind us how much she has grown .. Aaradhya on her 6th .. !!”

The couple is always protective of their darling daughter in a public, especially Aishwarya. During the Cannes Festival 2017, Aaradhya was seen following in her mother’s steps as she looked gorgeous in a pink fairy-tale dress.

Ash said during the Cannes festival, “Because she is travelling with me, meeting new people, seeing our world, I don’t have to sit her down and tell her what her mother does. She sees it, she is growing up with. She has now developed an ease (with media) which you all are seeing.”

Aaradhya doesn’t like to get caught in a camera. Once Ash revealed, “She sees photographers outside our home, airports, everywhere. People come for selfie requests so sometimes she photobombs them, sometimes she says ‘mumma, not me na?’ when someone is clicking pictures, she will back out.”

Recently, the Bachchans attended a lavish family wedding and Aaradhya looked no less than a princess in her pink lehenga.

According to a report, Abhi and Ash will throw a grand birthday bash today evening for Bollywood stars kid and friends in Mumbai.