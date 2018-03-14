Happy Birthday Aamir Khan! Mr Perfectionist makes grand Instagram debut on his 53rd birthday

Mumbai: Superstar Aamir Khan turned 53 on Wednesday. And on this special day, the actor has decided to expand his digital network by making his debut on Instagram.

Yes, Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan finally made his debut on Instagram. Well, Aamir has already been enjoying a huge social media following on Twitter and Facebook, and it seems the stars is all set to cature Instagram as well.

He currently has a social media reach of more than 37 million users, and through photo-sharing platform Instagram, Aamir will keep fans abreast about his life and projects, said a statement.

This year, Aamir is having a working birthday as shooting for his mega project “Thugs of Hindostan” is underway in Jodhpur.