Happy Birthady Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Khanna wishes her ‘lovely Mr. K’ on 51st birthday

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar turns 51 today and wife Twinkle Khanna has an adorable birthday wish for her “lovely Mr K.” The ‘Padman’ star rang in his special day with wife Twinkle and a few close friends, including actor and ‘Housefull 4’ co-star Bobby Deol. Sharing a picture from the night on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, ‘Mrs Funnybones’ wrote, “Sometimes when you don’t plan things – it all falls in place – Happy Birthday to my lovely Mr K ! #birthdaybumps”

Akshay and Twinkle, one of B-Town’s most celebrated couples, reportedly first met in Mumbai during a shoot for a magazine, where the ‘Rustom’ star developed an instant crush on the actress-turned-author. However, they fell in love while shooting for their film ‘International Khiladi’. The couple got married in 2001 and have two children – Aarav and Nitara.