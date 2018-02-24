Happy Anniversary Kajol and Ajay: Their love story is the perfect example of ‘opposites attract’; [See Photos]

Bollywood’s unlikely pair Kajol and Ajay Devgn are celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary today. Each time we see them together, our faith in love gets stronger. It will be a private affair for the couple as they will celebrate it with kids Nysa and Yug.

Kajol and Ajay, two contrasting personalities, made it look difficult to believe that they are in love. They shook everyone when they decided to get married. While Ajay was a man with few words, it is hard to stop Kajol talking. And that’s why they get along very well. Even though they were different, there were reasons or way to be together with each other. Kajol married Ajay at the peak of her career and their first child, daughter Nysa was born in 2003. Yug was born in 2010.

Meanwhile, on couple’s 19th wedding anniversary, here we brings to you their moments that will prove that their love is a kind that makes marriage last.