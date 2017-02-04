Happy 43rd Birthday Urmila Matondkar: A yoga pictures sparks serious fitness vibes!

Rangeela fame actress Urmila Matondkar turns 43 today. From masoom to Rangeela she had a quite career arc. A Mumbai Marathi girl made her career not only in Bollywood but in Marathi, Telugu, Tamil and Malyalam language films as well. In 80s she worked in a Marathi film Zaakol after which in 1983 she debuted as child artist in Bollywood for the movie Masoom.

Urmila Matondkar’s career prospects improved when she got a lead role in the super hit movie ‘Rangeela’ opposite to Aamir Khan and Jackie Shroff. After which she never stop. She worked in several movies like Kaun, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Satya, Judaai, Bas Ek Pal and many more. An exceptional actress of her time, Urmila Matondkar is also known for her dancing skills. Immortalising some iconic dance moves in quite a few songs, the imagery of Urmila dancing in the song Tanha Tanha from Rangeela is still fresh in our minds.

A sex bomb of 90s recently made a big foray in social media by she posting a pictures of Himalaya Yoga on Instagram. The mast actress Matondkar’s tied the knot with Mohsin Akhtar Mir at her Bandra residence in March last year. Taking a break between Mumbai and Kashmir, Urmila settle in Himalayas recently. She posted a picture on social media to her fans from her Yoga diary, pulling off some amazing yogasana effortlessly.

She daunting a yoga in temperature of 6 degree Celsius and an altitude of 14,270.

Here are much adorable pictures: A Yoga journey within!

