Hanuman vs Mahiravana 3D movie: Review, cast, director

Film: Hanuman Vs Mahiravana (3D)

Cast: Rajesh Jolly, Viral Shah, Ganesh Diwekar, Sweta Pradhan, Parminder Gumman

Director: Ezhil Vendan

Rating: * *

Digging deep into epic mythology, Director Ezhil Vendan fashions a dramatic confrontation between Hanuman, son of Vayu and Mahiravana, the sorcerer and brother to Ravana. As the Ramayana story goes, the righteous war that Rama unleashes on Ravana, in order to rescue Sita, spreads across several battle fronts. And one such battlefront was Hanuman’s attempt to rescue Ram and Lakshman from the evil clutches of the sorcerer who had tricked him. It’s yet another variation on the good versus evil battle where obviously the righteous triumph… but after a protracted and rather boring battle.

The attempt to add numerous characters with special powers to make the span of the story interesting doesn’t quite work here. None of them have distinguishing personas and the voicing lacks vocal acumen and range. The old-fashioned animation is also particularly shoddy. Proportions and shapes lack balance. The style hasn’t improved and the design is so old-fashioned as to be antiquated.

The visual palette is also particularly dark and drab. The sorcery on display looks like a juvenile creation. The 3D doesn’t have much of an amiable affect either. Paying a higher rate for such feeble 3D effects would seem pointless. Neither the animation nor the meagre dramatics is likely to keep the target audience invested. Despite its mythical affability, this kind of story-telling is unlikely to get even the kids into the theatres.